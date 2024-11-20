The North Hollywood Shootout (1997) - Remember this?

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
This was the closest thing to the movie Heat.
I'm surprised the only two people killed were the perpetrators.
"In this gripping documentary, we delve deep into one of the most intense and infamous events in American law enforcement history—the North Hollywood Shootout. On February 28, 1997, the streets of Los Angeles turned into a war zone as two heavily armed and armored bank robbers engaged in a brutal standoff with police officers.
For 44 minutes, the robbers unleashed over 1,100 rounds of ammunition, causing chaos and panic in broad daylight. This documentary provides an in-depth look at the shocking events of that day, featuring firsthand accounts from law enforcement officers, witnesses, and survivors who lived through the harrowing ordeal.
Through detailed analysis and expert commentary, we explore the tactical and strategic challenges faced by the police as they struggled to contain the situation. The documentary also examines the lasting impact of the shootout on law enforcement tactics, policies, and equipment. From the adrenaline-fueled moments of the firefight to the critical lessons learned in its aftermath, this film offers a comprehensive and riveting exploration of a day that forever changed the landscape of policing in America."
00:00 : Intro
02:59 : Bank Robbery Capital
10:11 : Difficult childhoods
18:30 : First Heists
25:56 : The North Hollywood Shootout
42:08 : Epilogue & Outro
