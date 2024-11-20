  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

The North Hollywood Shootout (1997) - Remember this?

Did you guys watched this live?

  • Total voters
    7
Takes Two To Tango

Takes Two To Tango

The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
Joined
Jun 28, 2010
Messages
34,783
Reaction score
46,894
This was the closest thing to the movie Heat.

I'm surprised the only two people killed were the perpetrators.

"In this gripping documentary, we delve deep into one of the most intense and infamous events in American law enforcement history—the North Hollywood Shootout. On February 28, 1997, the streets of Los Angeles turned into a war zone as two heavily armed and armored bank robbers engaged in a brutal standoff with police officers.

For 44 minutes, the robbers unleashed over 1,100 rounds of ammunition, causing chaos and panic in broad daylight. This documentary provides an in-depth look at the shocking events of that day, featuring firsthand accounts from law enforcement officers, witnesses, and survivors who lived through the harrowing ordeal.

Through detailed analysis and expert commentary, we explore the tactical and strategic challenges faced by the police as they struggled to contain the situation. The documentary also examines the lasting impact of the shootout on law enforcement tactics, policies, and equipment. From the adrenaline-fueled moments of the firefight to the critical lessons learned in its aftermath, this film offers a comprehensive and riveting exploration of a day that forever changed the landscape of policing in America."


00:00 : Intro
02:59 : Bank Robbery Capital
10:11 : Difficult childhoods
18:30 : First Heists
25:56 : The North Hollywood Shootout
42:08 : Epilogue & Outro

 
  • Like
Reactions: Zer
nope-monday.gif
 
My aunt when told me about this when we she visited us in Asia. She was like bank roberies in the US are now way over the top !

Saw the video arround 1998 or 99 in one of those "Americas craziest police chases" type shows.

I was so unreal how he just walks on the side of the car shooting AKs
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Crime Three people killed, 10 wounded in Arkansas supermarket shooting
2 3 4
Replies
61
Views
2K
koquerelle
koquerelle

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,252,798
Messages
56,542,388
Members
175,278
Latest member
MichaelMoungey

Share this page

Back
Top