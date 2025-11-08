Prefect
I thought this was kind of interesting how Nixon found appeal to a group of people "jerks" that found themselves in him. Reaction against the 60s and cultural change. Sometimes, it feels like everything old is new again Rather than throwing around the term "woke" it was the same nonsense but saying "radical liberalism" and "permissive society" instead. He appealed to a group of people that just never allowed themselves and others to expand on themselves and live. Just people stuck in their own boxes and not allowing themselves to "not wear a tie".