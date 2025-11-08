  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

I thought this was kind of interesting how Nixon found appeal to a group of people "jerks" that found themselves in him. Reaction against the 60s and cultural change. Sometimes, it feels like everything old is new again Rather than throwing around the term "woke" it was the same nonsense but saying "radical liberalism" and "permissive society" instead. He appealed to a group of people that just never allowed themselves and others to expand on themselves and live. Just people stuck in their own boxes and not allowing themselves to "not wear a tie".

 
On the surface, there do seem to be parallels between the political dynamics of the late 60's/early 70's, and those of today. Broadly speaking, Nixon supporters were essentially the MAGA of their day. Though even Nixon had limits to what the base would deem acceptable behavior from him. The same cannot be said for Trump.
 
Prefect said:
I guess I could not have made the point better in my opening post than you just did.
Making your argument for you. The more things change the more they stay the same. There is nothing new under the sun, the players just change.
 
From the Cincinnati Gazette 1828 during Jackson vs Adams

"General Jackson’s mother was a common prostitute, brought to this country by the British soldiers! She afterwards married a mulatto man, with whom she had several children, of which number General Jackson is one!"
 
gspieler said:
On the surface, there do seem to be parallels between the political dynamics of the late 60's/early 70's, and those of today. Broadly speaking, Nixon supporters were essentially the MAGA of their day. Though even Nixon had limits to what the base would deem acceptable behavior from him. The same cannot be said for Trump.
Nixon was incredibly smart and took his job seriously. He also happened to be a very crooked person.
 
gspieler said:
On the surface, there do seem to be parallels between the political dynamics of the late 60's/early 70's, and those of today. Broadly speaking, Nixon supporters were essentially the MAGA of their day. Though even Nixon had limits to what the base would deem acceptable behavior from him. The same cannot be said for Trump.
That's quite the discredit to Nixon, who was a pretty accomplished president up until his flaws bringing his down. You are correct on the comeback ability though.
 
Crazy Source said:
Nixon was incredibly smart and took his job seriously. He also happened to be a very crooked person.
Also one of the more rags to riches backgrounds, even if his Checkers speech doesn't get enough credit for the ridiculous nature of it or it's setting.
 
Yeah, conservatism isn't new. What makes the Maga era new is the new media landscape and the populist angle.
 
Crazy Source said:
Nixon was incredibly smart and took his job seriously. He also happened to be a very crooked person.
Indeed. He was a smarter, more professional, and more covert version of Trump.

avenue94 said:
That's quite the discredit to Nixon, who was a pretty accomplished president up until his flaws bringing his down. You are correct on the comeback ability though.
Idk about "accomplished". As best I can tell, he sometimes achieved objectives, and he sometimes failed to. But I think the man's record, as it pertains to ethics, speaks for itself. Whether or not that constitutes being accomplished is debatable. Having said that, I would stand by my contention that he was to a higher standard by his own party, than Trump is today.
 
avenue94 said:
That's quite the discredit to Nixon, who was a pretty accomplished president up until his flaws bringing his down. You are correct on the comeback ability though.
He did intentionally prolong the Vietnam war to increase the likelihood of being elected. Johnson new this withheld the information thinking the public won't elect Nixon anyways and didn't want a circus. Sound familiar?
 
fedoriswar37 said:
Since we're getting 6 threads a day from you your next one should be " democrats appeal to retards".

I think it would really be a hit around here.
You're right.
TS is basically an ad. there should be thread starting limits so it's not just TDS spam all the time.
 
Can anyone tell me what Nixon's position was on food assistance, and what he did about it?
 
