Shaolin Alan
DC been ducking me since 2012
@purple
- Joined
- Dec 24, 2015
- Messages
- 2,450
- Reaction score
- 8,383
Who’s next?!?!
Rides the Strickland hype; loses title and rematch to DDP.
Watches Arman stretching; he injures himself and loses title fight opportunity.
Teases Asspinall; he gets pieced up and uses a foul to quit fight. (Becomes laughing stock of MMA fandom).
Be honest with yourselves; she’s a NYC 6.5 at best and her personality is super annoying. Is she hot? Not really. Would I do her? Yes.
#RespectTheGame
*Shoop them if ya got’em
It’s an off day for voting, here in USA (a miracle I know)
Rides the Strickland hype; loses title and rematch to DDP.
Watches Arman stretching; he injures himself and loses title fight opportunity.
Teases Asspinall; he gets pieced up and uses a foul to quit fight. (Becomes laughing stock of MMA fandom).
Be honest with yourselves; she’s a NYC 6.5 at best and her personality is super annoying. Is she hot? Not really. Would I do her? Yes.
#RespectTheGame
*Shoop them if ya got’em
It’s an off day for voting, here in USA (a miracle I know)
Last edited: