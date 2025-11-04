Shoop The Nina Drama Curse (is it real??)!!🧟‍♀️📉

Who’s next?!?!

Rides the Strickland hype; loses title and rematch to DDP.
Watches Arman stretching; he injures himself and loses title fight opportunity.
Teases Asspinall; he gets pieced up and uses a foul to quit fight. (Becomes laughing stock of MMA fandom).

Be honest with yourselves; she’s a NYC 6.5 at best and her personality is super annoying. Is she hot? Not really. Would I do her? Yes.
#RespectTheGame 🥘

*Shoop them if ya got’em 🖼️
It’s an off day for voting, here in USA (a miracle I know)🇺🇸🗳️💚
 
Dr Fong said:
Before internet forums were a thing, do you think Shitdog's incel precusors used to spend their time sending hate mail to other Playmates of the Year via post?

'Dear Mr Hefner, why are you shoving Victoria Silvstedt down our throats? She is totally unfunny and cringe'
She isn’t gonna DM you, Sweetie🤣
#SimpingAintEasy
People in this thread acting like Nina Drama is a natural, organic development in the UFC need to stop gooning on OnlyFans and touch some grass lol.
 
She hangs out with Pereira all the time & he just won the belt back, wouldn't say it is much of a curse.
 
