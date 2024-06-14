  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

The Ngannou v Overeem KO slowed down shows the true brutality of it

Glad he's gone. Loved to hammer fist people that were clearly fucking out. I know it's the fight game but damn.
 
flektarn said:
Glad he's gone. Loved to hammer fist people that were clearly fucking out. I know it's the fight game but damn.
Mocking-Cry.gif
 
CatchtheseHands said:
Well Francis got blasted by AJ. Does that even it out for big frank too?
If AJ would have thrown some hammerfists on a stone cold ngannou, yes.
That was a crazy punch with full wind-up, though. I don't think AJ will ever get the chance to land something so hard again.
 
flektarn said:
If AJ would have thrown some hammerfists on a stone cold ngannou, yes.
That was a crazy punch with full wind-up, though. I don't think AJ will ever get the chance to land something so hard again.
Francis got knocked down twice back to back. I think that's jus as bad as getting hit with a hammer fist or 2 while taking a nap. No?
 
