The Ngannou v Overeem KO slowed down shows the true brutality of it

Marko Polo
@Black
Jun 11, 2020
- 6,066
- 21,058
Glad he's gone. Loved to hammer fist people that were clearly fucking out. I know it's the fight game but damn.
Black Beast does the same thing. Do you hate him too?Glad he's gone. Loved to hammer fist people that were clearly fucking out. I know it's the fight game but damn.
What he did to Curtis was cold, too. But he's gotten it done to him so it evens out ig.Black Beast does the same thing. Do you hate him too?
Yooo my mans lived through that good for him dawgShout out to Overeem for still being alive..
Go watch curling you NancyGlad he's gone. Loved to hammer fist people that were clearly fucking out. I know it's the fight game but damn.
Last time I did, USA beat sweden in the Olympics finals.Go watch curling you Nancy
Well Francis got blasted by AJ. Does that even it out for big frank too?What he did to Curtis was cold, too. But he's gotten it done to him so it evens out ig.
Looks like someone took the video and grafted the ridic bent-back head poseIt’s real
If AJ would have thrown some hammerfists on a stone cold ngannou, yes.Well Francis got blasted by AJ. Does that even it out for big frank too?
Francis got knocked down twice back to back. I think that's jus as bad as getting hit with a hammer fist or 2 while taking a nap. No?If AJ would have thrown some hammerfists on a stone cold ngannou, yes.
That was a crazy punch with full wind-up, though. I don't think AJ will ever get the chance to land something so hard again.