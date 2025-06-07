The Ngannou solution is the best way to avoid Tom

andgonsil
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- May 26, 2021
- Messages
- 1,662
- Reaction score
- 3,337
Jon was rooting for Poatan, but Ank ruined his plans
Francis is in a similar position to Miocic - former champion, legend, blah blah blah. He's going to use this crap to justify
The game plan will be his specialty: stomp on knees and poke eyes
Francis is in a similar position to Miocic - former champion, legend, blah blah blah. He's going to use this crap to justify
The game plan will be his specialty: stomp on knees and poke eyes