The Ngannou solution is the best way to avoid Tom

Jon was rooting for Poatan, but Ank ruined his plans

Francis is in a similar position to Miocic - former champion, legend, blah blah blah. He's going to use this crap to justify

The game plan will be his specialty: stomp on knees and poke eyes
 
Ngannou is far from washed up judging by his last fight. You're kidding yourself if you think he's easy pickings now.
 
Jones is just trolling. No chance he would actually fight Ngannou. He's just saying this because he knows Dana won't bring Ngannou back into the UFC.

Ngannou BEAT Dana White. He won his last UFC fight as champion, and was released from his UFC contract. The UFC's "Champion's Clause" should have allowed the UFC to extend that contract. But Ngannou threatened to invoke the Ali Act, and Dana had no choice but to let him go box and release him from his UFC contract.

Dana won't ever humble his ego and allow Ngannou to return.
 
I don't even know why he bothered to move up to Heavyweight.

He has now ducked the champion (Ngannou) and the interim champion (Tom).

His legacy has taken a hit because of this. He knows it. We all know it. I think it eats him up inside.
 
Crazy thing is the power was in his hands to walk away clean. It was a gimme fight, but if he just retired right after he beat Stipe he'd have left on a mostly high note.

This almost 2 year tease he's been putting on the fans, has maybe irreparably hurt his legacy.
 
