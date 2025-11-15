The Next Wrestler to Crossover to Hollywood

Got to thinking this morning about all of the pro wrestlers that successfully cross overed to Hollywood (key word is successfully). Currently is Cena, Rock and Bautista and historically you have Piper. Andre had one very memorable role, Nash, Austin and Ventura have some supporting parts but never successfully the lead guy. Hogan really didn't successfully cross over IMHO but did pave the way. There are many more that have done stuff (Miz, Punk, Reigns) but not near the level of the first three mentioned.

Question is, who is the next person that could successfully do this? Admittedly I do not watch wrestling as much as I used to. I was a pretty avid fan up until COVID and sans the Royal Rumble or Wrestle Mania I do not watch on a consistent basis. From what I do see here are some people that could crossover:

L.A. Knight (great charisma but feels like a TEMU Rock/Austin crossover)
Rhea Ripley (I think she could do well in so many genres. Action, thriller, and comedy. She has that IT factor)
MJF (this guy to me is the can't miss. He is getting his feet wet too with Iron Claw and Happy Gilmour)
Jade Cargill (she is the non-goth Rhea Ripley. Not the best on the mic but her appeal is obvious)

Rollins? Lynch? Reigns/Rhodes after full time? Is there an oddball person that comes out of nowhere like Bautista did and kills typecast?
 
Cody Rhodes seems obvious. He wanted to act and took acting courses prior to following in his dad’s footsteps. He’s already started making that move, appearing in the Neeson Naked Gun and now filming the new Street Fighter. Seems to me like he’s the type of guy who would want to pull a Cena move- doing both for as long as he can but gradually transitioning into acting full time.

Rollins would be really good in the right genres, I think. His work in Captain America brave new world got cut but the director said he thoroughly enjoyed working with him and the decision was based on some other factor.

Punk has already done acting and could easily get some parts in some streaming series or something like that I’d assume.
 
I don't get the Rhodes appeal. I forgot he was doing Street Fighter and haven't seen the new Naked Gun yet.

I think Reigns gets hindered by the Rock. It will be hard to avoid typecast I think but could be wrong. I missed the whole Head of the Table stuff in WWE (heard it was great) but remember him sucking prior to that.

I'm biased on Punk. He is so pretentious and overrated
 
If Jason Mamoa didn't exist, I'd say Reigns.

I don't see "Hollywood Star" in the future for any of them, like Cena and Rock, but you'll see a bunch in bit roles here and there as they attempt the transition. Edge might eventually find something significant, as he's already been balancing the acting thing out pretty good, and has landed some decent gigs. He might be a slow burn into somewhat of a noticeable face in Hollywood.
 
I totally forgot Edge was on Haven and Vikings, good call there.

He aged a lot since then the last I saw of him. Glad he is in good health though.

You dont see the appeal in MJF, Rhea or Jade?

Jade could be a MCU character easily. Rhea being so goth would typecast her unless she decides to glam it up. MJF to me is the one that would be hilarious since he is basically always in character. I think if he was 2-3" taller and in WWE, he would be already transitioning out to Hollywood with his act and exposure. Height wont hold him back in Hollywood though.
 
Prime LeVan said:
You dont see the appeal in MJF, Rhea or Jade?
Of those, I'd say Rhea is the stand out, but I don't know if she would transition well. Not sure how she would come off if she was anything but that character. Although, she is naturally personable outside of the ring, so she might be able to shed that skin easier than I think.

MJF has a decent look for a few roles I could envision seeing him in. He'd be a good thug in a mob movie or something.

Jade...Cargil? Don't see much in her, even in wrestling.
 
I think she is very limited wrestling wise but perfect for WWE wrestling. If McMahon was still around she would be a 100000 time champ by now.

I guess she sold me on her Storm cosplay. She looked built for a role like that

MJF to me feels like an actor that is wrestling currently, not a wrestler who wants to be an actor (if that makes any sense). I think he is a method actor and could do a lot of different roles.
 
Id see MJF more in comedy.
 
Ripley and Rhodes if he can erase that neck tat. ..... rhea Ripley would be a good villian. Reigns has right look but too much like a poor mans Moamoa n he acts really wooden.
 
MJF may be next.

Prime LeVan said:
The first Marine was low key good. I'll die on that hill.

Since you mentioned it though, Miz has done like 100 Marines
True PLV, and Miz allegedly did those Marines WAY before his wrestling days.
 
