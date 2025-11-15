The Next Wrestler to Crossover to Hollywood

Got to thinking this morning about all of the pro wrestlers that successfully cross overed to Hollywood (key word is successfully). Currently is Cena, Rock and Bautista and historically you have Piper. Andre had one very memorable role, Nash, Austin and Ventura have some supporting parts but never successfully the lead guy. Hogan really didn't successfully cross over IMHO but did pave the way. There are many more that have done stuff (Miz, Punk, Reigns) but not near the level of the first three mentioned.



Question is, who is the next person that could successfully do this? Admittedly I do not watch wrestling as much as I used to. I was a pretty avid fan up until COVID and sans the Royal Rumble or Wrestle Mania I do not watch on a consistent basis. From what I do see here are some people that could crossover:



L.A. Knight (great charisma but feels like a TEMU Rock/Austin crossover)

Rhea Ripley (I think she could do well in so many genres. Action, thriller, and comedy. She has that IT factor)

MJF (this guy to me is the can't miss. He is getting his feet wet too with Iron Claw and Happy Gilmour)

Jade Cargill (she is the non-goth Rhea Ripley. Not the best on the mic but her appeal is obvious)



Rollins? Lynch? Reigns/Rhodes after full time? Is there an oddball person that comes out of nowhere like Bautista did and kills typecast?