The next welterweight champion is Ian Garry

Hear me out- I don’t know what kind of Reindeer games Islam is playing but it’s not cool. If you’re going to step up to welterweight because you think you can wrestle fuck JDM for the belt and double champ, then go ahead and do it. I don’t think he can, but who cares what I think about that. But don’t tease and talk, just do it

However, if he doesn’t, he has to fight the featherweight champion Top. I think he wins that fight easily just because of the size difference alone

Prates was supposed to win and finally expose Garry but, nah, not even close Garry outlanded Carlos Prates in total strikes 141-64. Garry also landed more significant strikes, 126-63. He won the fight by unanimous decision and shut everyone up for awhile

Shavkat is hurt for a long time and I still think Garry won that fight but i digress.

So I guess it’s up to Islam, but if Garry gets the shot at JDM, he takes the strap. Garry proved he has takedowns and a ground game his last few fights, his striking from distance is great, he has reach, a great gas tank and then there is “post championship letdown “ we’ve seen with unlikely guys winning the belt and giving it right back, like Belal just did

So yeah, Islam takes the easy fight against Top, JDM fights Garry, whoever wins fights Islam

Garry ftw