Slightly… ever so slightly…UFC 300 is more stacked and better imo
Dana white’s pretender series …These are working class cards -- that's not a bad thing.
UFC is a pyramid -- there has to be large pool of fighters to work on their game in competition, so they can rise up and be competitive in the upper levels of the pyramid.
I treat a lot of these Cards as scouting the bums, jobbers, and risers.
Stay Positive.
That newb of yours is showing. We've had worse cards than this.I honestly can't remember worse back-to-back cards
UFC Fight Night: Tuivasa vs Tybura(This Week)
UFC Fight Night: Rose vs Ribas(Next Week)
How does Bryan Battle not have a wikipedia page?I honestly can't remember worse back-to-back cards
Both at the Apex, but lordAre they both at the Apex? If not, who pays to go watch these cards?
We've had worse cards on their own I.E that Joe Pyfer card couple weeks ago, but i honestly don't remember back-to-back cards THIS bad before.That newb of yours is showing. We've had worse cards than this.
Yes, but for all we know every fight could be a barn burner. This is better than Holohan vs Smolka or Saffiedine vs Lim.Both at the Apex, but lord
We've had worse cards on their own I.E that Joe Pyfer card couple weeks ago, but i honestly don't remember back-to-back cards THIS bad before.
The Co-Main headliners are Bryan Battle and Justin Tafa lol
OSP is 40 years old. he's a 5-1 underdog. that isn't a "banger".i’m not calling you a casual, but this thread is a bit casual sounding.
OSP vs Nzechukwu
Christian Rodriguez vs Isaac Dulgarian
Natan Levy vs Mike Davis
are fireworks. even the Rose/Ribas has some semi-bangers.
If only. Fucking Haggar would be awesome too if he existed lolI'm excited to Brian Battler from The King of Fighters on that first card . . .
King of Fighters - Brian Battler