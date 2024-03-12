Media The Next Two UFC Cards are The Worst In UFC History

prelims on this week's card are actually pretty good

culibao vs silva should be a banger
filho vs osborne will be good
josiane nunes has been fun to watch
mike davis has been ultra inactive, but he's extremely good.

Rodriguez vs Dulgarian on the main card is a very competitive fight as well.
 
These are working class cards -- that's not a bad thing.

UFC is a pyramid -- there has to be large pool of fighters to work on their game in competition, so they can rise up and be competitive in the upper levels of the pyramid.

I treat a lot of these Cards as scouting the bums, jobbers, and risers.

Stay Positive.
 
Oscar Madison said:
These are working class cards -- that's not a bad thing.

UFC is a pyramid -- there has to be large pool of fighters to work on their game in competition, so they can rise up and be competitive in the upper levels of the pyramid.

I treat a lot of these Cards as scouting the bums, jobbers, and risers.

Stay Positive.
Click to expand...
Dana white’s pretender series …
 
When you have strong ppv cards like 298, 299, 300 you’re bound to have some stinkers in between. I swear if they rebranded these Apex cards for what they are, which is third tier throwaway events, then I don’t think people would complain as much. That said, sometimes these cards can be fun anyways.
 
Wormwood said:
Are they both at the Apex? If not, who pays to go watch these cards?
Click to expand...
Both at the Apex, but lord
VinceArch said:
That newb of yours is showing. We've had worse cards than this.
Click to expand...
We've had worse cards on their own I.E that Joe Pyfer card couple weeks ago, but i honestly don't remember back-to-back cards THIS bad before.
The Co-Main headliners are Bryan Battle and Justin Tafa lol
 
Black9 said:
Both at the Apex, but lord

We've had worse cards on their own I.E that Joe Pyfer card couple weeks ago, but i honestly don't remember back-to-back cards THIS bad before.
The Co-Main headliners are Bryan Battle and Justin Tafa lol
Click to expand...
Yes, but for all we know every fight could be a barn burner. This is better than Holohan vs Smolka or Saffiedine vs Lim.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Black9
Media Which UFC Star/Superstar Will Break Their Losing Streak first??
Replies
19
Views
534
Ace70 V2
Ace70 V2

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,233,798
Messages
55,237,942
Members
174,698
Latest member
goldbrige

Share this page

Back
Top