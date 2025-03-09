  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Crime The news fear mongering needs to calm down

There are so many death threats online against Elon, and others in the Trump administration. There's countless reports of destruction of property especially Teslas around the country. I am 100% positive sooner rather than later, someone is going to do the deed and take out at least one.

I read Facebook comments and there's millions of posts saying that Trump or Elon need to get "Luigi'd"

And that will open the door for the right to do the exact same thing in return.

It will become the new normal or could even lead to civil war.

Here's Hasan Piker, one of the rising voices on the left, calling for someone to kill Rick Scott

 
Aren’t you the guy that always says all Trump supporters should be locked up? I don’t think you’re in any position to call for lowering the temperature.
 
Aren’t you the guy that always says all Trump supporters should be locked up? I don’t think you’re in any position to call for lowering the temperature.
And notice how he slipped in that the left is the cause of the violence and that will open the door for the right..... While lying and pretending that Hassan Piker who spoke stupidly actually meant that person should be killed when everyone knows that's not what he meant.....
 
Richmma80 said:
There are so many death threats online against Elon, and others in the Trump administration. There's countless reports of destruction of property especially Teslas around the country. I am 100% positive sooner rather than later, someone is going to do the deed and take out at least one.

I read Facebook comments and there's millions of posts saying that Trump or Elon need to get "Luigi'd"

And that will open the door for the right to do the exact same thing in return.

It will become the new normal or could even lead to civil war.

Here's Hasan Piker, one of the rising voices on the left, calling for someone to kill Rick Scott

Have seen lots of videos of tiktokers and whatnot saying someone needs to kill them, some even offered to support them after the fact with a gofundme, etc.

They should be arrested
 
If one of these billionaires has a let them eat cake moment then there could be consequences. Time will tell.
 
Nothing bad could come from Elon winning that lottery. Only good things.

Don’t sweat it, TS. CEO’s can hired bodyguards like Ubers now.

‘Uber with guns’ app that allows you to hire an armed bodyguard on-demand storms the Apple chart after CEO assassination

https://www.the-sun.com/tech/13575515/uber-with-guns-protector-app-bodyguard-ceo-assassination/

'Uber for bodyguards': New app provides armed security teams at the push of a button​

https://www.msn.com/en-au/news/othe...ity-teams-at-the-push-of-a-button/ar-AA1zrYDY
 
Richmma80 said:
And that will open the door for the right to do the exact same thing in return.
January 6th was pretty violent and Trump is extremely inflammatory and divisive, not to mention stupid. Same with Elon. The US is being looted by conmen. It's been going on for decades but this is the most transparent and insane that it's been in the modern age.

Unfortunately neither party is offering a solution but the one in power is throwing jet fuel on the fire with almost no opposition.
 
MSM is all propaganda simple and plain. And both sides fear monger. And shame on Hasan for saying violence is okay.
 
Richmma80 said:
There are so many death threats online against Elon, and others in the Trump administration. There's countless reports of destruction of property especially Teslas around the country. I am 100% positive sooner rather than later, someone is going to do the deed and take out at least one.

I read Facebook comments and there's millions of posts saying that Trump or Elon need to get "Luigi'd"

And that will open the door for the right to do the exact same thing in return.

It will become the new normal or could even lead to civil war.

Here's Hasan Piker, one of the rising voices on the left, calling for someone to kill Rick Scott

I would agree... from the mainstream unbalanced bias to these new media extremes. It is pushing everyone further apart and into more of a panic. I have said it for years. Its becoming truly epic proportions. Do I think this guy really wants to kill Rick Scott? Doubtful but it gets clicks and listens. The further it goes its just about getting views whether that is mainstream or new media.
 
Richmma80 said:
Here's Hasan Piker, one of the rising voices on the left, calling for someone to kill Rick Scott

Oh, also, Hasan spoke poorly here, but you left off the part of the clip where he mentions Rick Scott's history.

Here's a longer clip that you didn't post in the OP:



Fraud investigation and settlement​

On March 19, 1997, investigators from the Federal Bureau of Investigation, the Internal Revenue Service, and the Department of Health and Human Services served search warrants at Columbia/HCA facilities in El Paso and on dozens of doctors with suspected ties to the company. Eight days after the initial raid, Scott signed his last SEC report as a hospital executive. Four months later, the board of directors pressured him to resign as chairman and CEO. He was succeeded by Thomas F. Frist Jr. Scott was paid $9.88 million in a settlement, and left owning 10 million shares of stock then worth more than $350 million. The directors had been warned in the company's annual public reports to stockholders that incentives Columbia/HCA offered doctors could run afoul of a federal anti-kickback law passed in order to limit or eliminate instances of conflicts of interest in Medicare and Medicaid.

During Scott's 2000 deposition, he pleaded the Fifth Amendment 75 times. In settlements reached in 2000 and 2002, Columbia/HCA pleaded guilty to 14 felonies and agreed to a $600+ million fine in what was at the time the largest health care fraud settlement in U.S. history. Columbia/HCA admitted systematically overcharging the government by claiming marketing costs as reimbursable, by striking illegal deals with home care agencies, and by filing false data about use of hospital space. It also admitted to fraudulently billing Medicare and other health programs by inflating the seriousness of diagnoses and to giving doctors partnerships in company hospitals as a kickback for the doctors referring patients to HCA. It filed false cost reports, fraudulently billed Medicare for home health care workers, and paid kickbacks in the sale of home health agencies and to doctors to refer patients. In addition, it gave doctors "loans" never intending to be repaid, free rent, free office furniture, and free drugs from hospital pharmacies.

In late 2002, HCA agreed to pay the United States government $631 million, plus interest, and $17.5 million to state Medicaid agencies, in addition to $250 million paid up to that point to resolve outstanding Medicare expense claims. In all, civil lawsuits cost HCA more than $2 billion to settle; at the time, this was the largest fraud settlement in U.S. history.
 

LARGEST HEALTH CARE FRAUD CASE IN U.S. HISTORY SETTLED
HCA INVESTIGATION NETS RECORD TOTAL OF $1.7 BILLION

WASHINGTON, D.C. - HCA Inc. (formerly known as Columbia/HCA and HCA - The Healthcare Company) has agreed to pay the United States $631 million in civil penalties and damages arising from false claims the government alleged it submitted to Medicare and other federal health programs, the Justice Department announced today.

This settlement marks the conclusion of the most comprehensive health care fraud investigation ever undertaken by the Justice Department, working with the Departments of Health and Human Services and Defense, the Office of Personnel Management and the states. The settlement announced today resolves HCA's civil liability for false claims resulting from a variety of allegedly unlawful practices, including cost report fraud and the payment of kickbacks to physicians.

Previously, on December 14, 2000, HCA subsidiaries pled guilty to substantial criminal conduct and paid more than $840 million in criminal fines, civil restitution and penalties. Combined with today's separate administrative settlement with the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), under which HCA will pay an additional $250 million to resolve overpayment claims arising from certain of its cost reporting practices, the government will have recovered $1.7 billion from HCA, by far the largest recovery ever reached by the government in a health care fraud investigation.

"Health care providers and professionals hold a public trust, and when that trust is violated by fraud and abuse of program funds, and by the payment of kickbacks to the physicians on whom patients and the programs rely for uncompromised medical judgment, health care for all Americans suffers," Robert D. McCallum, Jr., Assistant Attorney General for the Civil Division said. "This settlement brings to a close the largest multi-agency investigation of a health care provider that the United States government has ever undertaken and demonstrates the Department of Justice's ongoing resolve and commitment to pursue all types of fraud on American taxpayers, and health care program beneficiaries."

"Let this case be a continuing reminder to all that in the fight against health care fraud this office will not be deterred," said Acting Principal Deputy Inspector General Dara Corrigan. “Medicare dollars paid to provide ever more expensive health care services to the country's taxpayers should never be fraudulently diverted. This is our job and our trust and we take these duties very seriously," Corrigan concluded.

This latest settlement resolves fraud allegations against HCA and HCA hospitals in nine False Claims Act qui tam or whistleblower lawsuits pending in federal court in the District of Columbia. Under the federal False Claims Act, private individuals may file suit on behalf of the United States and, if the case is successful, may recover a share of the proceeds for their efforts. Under the settlement, the whistleblowers will receive a combined share of $151,591,500, the highest combined qui tam award ever paid out by the government.

"We are grateful for the assistance given by the whistleblowers over the course of the past nine years of investigation and litigation,” McCallum said. “And we are proud of the work of government personnel as well as counsel for the whistleblowers, who together pursued these matters through investigation and strenuous litigation. This result demonstrates the commitment of the Department to the qui tam statute and that the statute works as Congress intended."

Under the first of three agreements announced today, which becomes effective upon the court's dismissal of the lawsuits, HCA will pay nearly $620 million to resolve eight whistleblower lawsuits in which the government had intervened alleging that HCA systematically defrauded Medicare, Medicaid and other federally funded health care programs through schemes dating back to the late 1980s. HCA will pay an additional $11 million to resolve separate allegations of improper HCA billing practices.

The settlement requires HCA to pay:

  • $356 million to resolve whistleblower lawsuits alleging that HCA engaged in a series of schemes to defraud Medicare, Medicaid and TRICARE, the military’s health care program, through hospital cost reports, the year end claims submitted by hospitals to the government to reconcile payments received throughout the year with amounts they claim are actually owed. In 2001, a subsidiary of Nashville-based HCA, Columbia Management Companies, Inc., pled guilty in the Middle District of Florida to related charges on eight counts of making false statements to the United States and paid $22.6 million in criminal fines. An additional amount of $20 million of the settlement is being paid toward a resolution of cost reporting fraud allegations pursued separately by James Alderson and John Schilling, the relators who filed the lawsuits. In total, the two relators are to receive a total of $100 million as their statutory share of the settlement.
  • $225.5 million to resolve lawsuits alleging that HCA hospitals and home health agencies unlawfully billed Medicare, Medicaid and TRICARE for claims generated by the payment of kickbacks and other illegal remuneration to physicians in exchange for referral of patients. In 2001, Columbia Management Companies, Inc., pled guilty to one count of conspiracy to pay kickbacks and other monetary benefits to doctors in violation of the Medicare Antikickback Statute and paid a $30 million criminal fine. Dr. James Thompson, a doctor who filed suit against the company in 1995, will receive $41.5 million as his statutory share of the settlement. Gary King, a former HCA employee, will receive $5 million and Ann Mroz, a former HCA nurse, will receive a share of $837,500.
  • $17 million to resolve allegations that certain company-owned hospitals billed Medicare for unallowable costs incurred by a contractor that operated HCA wound care centers, and for a non-covered drug that the contractor manufactured and sold to hospital patients. The 2001 Columbia Management Companies' guilty plea concerning cost report fraud included a charge related to wound care center costs. HCA's wound care center management contractor, Curative Healthcare Services, Inc., previously paid $16.5 million to resolve related allegations pending at one time in these same lawsuits. Joseph "Mickey" Parslow, a former HCA financial officer, will receive $2,990,000 and Francesco Lanni, a former Reimbursement Manager at the Wound Care Center at New York Methodist Hospital in Brooklyn, New York, will receive a share of $680,000.
  • $5 million to resolve allegations concerning the transfer of patients from HCA facilities to other facilities and the claiming of excessive costs for those transfers.
  • $5 million to resolve allegations that HCA's Lawnwood Regional Medical Center in Fort Pierce, Florida submitted false claims in Medicare cost reports by inflating its entitlement to funds to treat indigent patients and by shifting employee salary costs in order to increase its reimbursement from the federal health care program.
  • $950,000 to settle allegations made by Michael Marine that HCA improperly shifted its home office costs to hospitals. Marine will receive a share of $116,500.
Today's settlement agreement incorporates the terms of a Corporate Integrity Agreement executed by HCA and the Office of the Inspector General, Department of Health and Human Services in December 2000 that obligated the company to engage in significant and comprehensive compliance efforts into 2009.

In a separate agreement, HCA agreed to pay $1.5 million to resolve allegations that an Atlanta, Georgia hospital, West Paces Medical Center, paid kickbacks for the referral of diabetes patients. Those allegations had been pursued since 1996 by a whistleblower in a case in which the United States had declined to intervene, captioned U.S. ex rel. Pogue v. American Healthcorp, Inc. et al.. Pogue, a former employee of a co-defendant in the case, Diabetes Treatment Centers of America, will receive a share of $405,000 from the HCA settlement. Pogue continues to litigate claims against his former employer and a group of Atlanta physicians.

Additionally, a state negotiating team appointed by the National Association of Medicaid Fraud Control Units has reached agreement with HCA to resolve related issues with affected state Medicaid plans for $17.5 million, representing direct state losses. The terms of that agreement are being finalized by the parties and are not part of today's settlement.

Today's administrative agreement between HCA and CMS will require HCA to pay CMS $250 million in order to resolve claims they maintained against each other arising from HCA's hospital cost reports and home office cost statements for cost reporting periods ending July 31, 2001. These claims resulted from HCA cost reports that were not processed since 1997 as a result of the government's investigation.
 
This is part of the process, there are angry people on both sides. Each side has its parasites, that aren't readily acknowledged but the adverse effects are felt by all.

We're entering a chaotic era. No political party will have some great solution because that would require transparency and unification before you even go to change the things that need to have been changed yesterday.
 
endcitizensunited.org

Senator Rick Scott Named to ‘Most Corrupt’ Politicians List - End Citizens United | We the People, Not "We the Wealthy"

End Citizens United (ECU), a grassroots campaign finance reform organization, today inducted Senator Rick Scott to its inaugural list of ‘Most Corrupt’ politicians running for reelection. The initiative is aimed at exposing and defeating the most egregious perpetrators of corruption in...
endcitizensunited.org endcitizensunited.org

End Citizens United (ECU), a grassroots campaign finance reform organization, today inducted Senator Rick Scott to its inaugural list of ‘Most Corrupt’ politicians running for reelection. The initiative is aimed at exposing and defeating the most egregious perpetrators of corruption in Washington.

“Senator Scott epitomizes the rot within Congress, shamelessly abusing his position of power for personal gain,” said End Citizens United President Tiffany Muller. “His track record is marred by corruption, from cozying up to big donors to defending Big Pharma’s price gouging. Every agenda he has pursued has been for the benefit of the wealthy elite––like himself––at the expense of working families and senior citizens. We’re going to hold him accountable by exposing his abysmal record and engaging with voters through Election Day to make sure they know just how corrupt he is.”

Scott’s career has been rife with corruption and he’s continued that legacy in the Senate. Over the course of his career, he has accepted $1.25 million from corporate PACs and has championed a corporate agenda that hurts Florida families. He defended Big Pharma’s interests by opposing every effort to lower the price of prescription drugs, voted against reducing the price of insulin, and even led the charge to eliminate drug safety regulations. But before being elected to the Senate, Scott oversaw the largest Medicare fraud in the nation’s history. And as Governor, he enacted an unconstitutional program to funnel money to a company his wife held a $62 million stake in.

As the richest person in Congress, Scott spent $64 million of his own money to buy the U.S. Senate seat in 2018. Since coming to Washington, he has used and abused his office to enrich himself, growing his net worth by tens of millions of dollars. He has pursued a dangerous agenda of raising taxes on working families and senior citizens to cut taxes for the wealthiest Americans, while making it easier for the wealthy and corporations to cheat on their taxes. Scott has also been working overtime to eliminate Medicare and Social Security, canceling bipartisan investments in American jobs and infrastructure, and letting corporations continue their price gouging scams that raise inflation.

Scott has opposed every effort to increase transparency and accountability around big money in politics. He voted against the Freedom To Vote Act, and voted against the DISCLOSE Act. Before running for Senate, he set up his own super PAC and illegally raised millions for his race; an issue for which ECU filed an FEC complaint and a successful lawsuit.

ECU will highlight Scott’s record of corruption and will work to engage voters and the media between now and Election Day, including in a new digital video released today.

ECU is dedicated to combating the two biggest challenges facing our democracy: the corrosive impact of Big Money and attempts to block access to the ballot box. Since its founding in 2015, the group has had over 1 million donors and raised $200 million, with an average donation of just $14. The group has more than 4 million members nationwide.
 
