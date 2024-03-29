The new UFC signing "Baki" is literaly the french Khabib

He is the regen of Khabib, he is only 22 years old and have the same abilities as Khabib (grappling and stuff)
He is the regen of Khabib, he is only 22 years old and have the same abilities as Khabib (grappling and stuff)
New goat in the making, mark my words
I know, a french cannot be a goat in a combat sport but still...
Why not? The consensus GOAT HW in olympic Judo is French. Take away nostalgia goggles aside a few consider him p4p GOAT too.I know, a french cannot be a goat in a combat sport but still...
My brother please i literally hate anyone use this word brother. You sound like American women literally. We don't know if this guy khabib please show respect I want to punch hole in your faceHe is the regen of Khabib, he is only 22 years old and have the same abilities as Khabib (grappling and stuff)
New goat in the making, mark my words
I know, a french cannot be a goat in a combat sport but still...
He is the regen of Khabib, he is only 22 years old and have the same abilities as Khabib (grappling and stuff)
New goat in the making, mark my words
I know, a french cannot be a goat in a combat sport but still...