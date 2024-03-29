The new UFC signing "Baki" is literaly the french Khabib

He is the regen of Khabib, he is only 22 years old and have the same abilities as Khabib (grappling and stuff)

New goat in the making, mark my words

I know, a french cannot be a goat in a combat sport but still...
 
LOL, no he is not, he hardly maintained fighters on their back. He has good judo/wrestling to get guys down, but he lacks control. Khabib is litteraly the control master.

He still got potential tho. He wasn't bothered by Doumbe's trashtalk which is hard to do.
 
Khabib probably would have been able to grapplefuck Doumbe . . .
 
200w.gif


Every god damn time...
 
unless Abdulmanap had an affair which I highly doubt there can’t be another Khabib
 
My brother please i literally hate anyone use this word brother. You sound like American women literally. We don't know if this guy khabib please show respect I want to punch hole in your face
 
Just like Mokaev, no western Europe raised kid has the level of grappling that Khabib has.

Being from Dagestan or Chechnya doesn't give you some magic natural god-tier wrestling ability.
 
He couldn’t keep Cedric (a lifelong kickboxer just getting into MMA) down for more then a minute at a time, get a TD after the first round, pass guard, attempt any subs, or land any GnP….

<KhabibBS>
 
Lol what? He doesn’t fight anything like Khabib
 
