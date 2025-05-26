Movies The new FD movie was actually.... good

I saw Final Destination - Bloodlines yesterday in theaters, and went into it expecting just dumb fun but horrible acting and cheese, like many of the others in the franchise.

However, to my surprise.. this was actually a really good movie, the best of the FD franchise IMO. The acting was decent, good mix of horror and comedy, an original plot line, and was so much fun from start to finish. Feels like a movie from 2005 that traveled through time to today.

Would recommend seeing this in theaters if you still can
 
I think all of them are good as popcorn horror flicks. Not seen one I didn't enjoy.

Made me laugh that at a screening in Argentina the cinema ceiling collapsed on a woman watching it.
 
fingercuffs said:
I think all of them are good as popcorn horror flicks. Not seen one I didn't enjoy.

Made me laugh that at a screening in Argentina the cinema ceiling collapsed on a woman watching it.
Yep, 100%. I like the whole franchise, as its just fun. But this one surprised me.. I think the 14 year gap since the previous one gave time for more originality.

I heard about that.. that is insane.
 
SmoothPies said:
Yep, 100%. I like the whole franchise, as its just fun. But this one surprised me.. I think the 14 year gap since the previous one gave time for more originality.

I heard about that.. that is insane.
If the air con in my cinema wasn't rubbish I'd be tempted to go and watch it, they're really good. Glad you enjoyed the new one, hopefully they'll do more now.
 
I’m there. The premise has insane promise and a few of the movies were fun on the eyes. Waiting for a darker turn and less camp.
 
