I saw Final Destination - Bloodlines yesterday in theaters, and went into it expecting just dumb fun but horrible acting and cheese, like many of the others in the franchise.
However, to my surprise.. this was actually a really good movie, the best of the FD franchise IMO. The acting was decent, good mix of horror and comedy, an original plot line, and was so much fun from start to finish. Feels like a movie from 2005 that traveled through time to today.
Would recommend seeing this in theaters if you still can
