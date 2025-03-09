Mr.Maelstrom
Who else watches/enjoys these?
The cliffs are that this guy takes Rogan's comedic career and brand to task in a thorough, mean spirited way.
I mean, these are part fever dream part dissertation on the bloated corpse of stand up comedy. Hard to summarize, but give it a go. We put it on once the fights wrapped up and we're dying here
