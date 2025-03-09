  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social The new Elephant Graveyard just dropped.

Mr.Maelstrom

Mr.Maelstrom

And a recluse
@Silver
Joined
Feb 7, 2016
Messages
12,525
Reaction score
14,152
Who else watches/enjoys these?

The cliffs are that this guy takes Rogan's comedic career and brand to task in a thorough, mean spirited way.

I mean, these are part fever dream part dissertation on the bloated corpse of stand up comedy. Hard to summarize, but give it a go. We put it on once the fights wrapped up and we're dying here
 
Mr.Maelstrom said:
Who else watches/enjoys these?

The cliffs are that this guy takes Rogan's comedic career and brand to task in a thorough, mean spirited way.

I mean, these are part fever dream part dissertation on the bloated corpse of stand up comedy. Hard to summarize, but give it a go. We put it on once the fights wrapped up and we're dying here
Click to expand...

I enjoy some of this guy’s stuff. But a lot of it is just too fucking abstract, even for me.

I really like Pillar of Garbage too.
 
Are these YouTube videos similar to the ones that Rogan Watch made? Does anyone else remember those?

Rogan Watch used to be a channel that created YouTube videos. Those videos absolutely murdered Joe Rogan. In my opinion, they were hilarious.

If there were ways for me to watch them again, I definitely would.
 
Iono personally fam mi tink neg content be di dystopian imperial hell world nuh spread love pon di world nuh have no purpose dem a jus kanchuol how mandem tink by spread hate 👎🏾 mi always seh yuh like di content weh mean yuh intelligence part a di mean 🛎️ seen 🧠🐏🟰🫵🏾

unless dem killin' m'fers fi real nuh figuratively pon stage mi seh let JRE an' him crew secure di bag jus watch sumn else fam di mean ting rot yuh brain jus as well dats mi opinion tho yuh free fi tink what yuh wan fam jah bless
 
I enjoyed it and his one about Brogan's last special. Absolutely ether'd him and that whole sphere.

"Part fever dream part dissertation" is the perfect way to describe it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,044
Messages
57,003,710
Members
175,494
Latest member
Deyvison de Souza Silva

Share this page

Back
Top