Update: April 30, 2025

Dragonlord’s Review of THUNDERBOLTS*

Bottom Line: Refreshing, funny and well-paced, Thunderbolts* radiates that old MCU magic thanks to a tight script, lovable misfit characters and some incredible performances.

8/10

Spoiler: Warning Spoilers Thoughts and Musings When Valentina presented the team to the public as the New Avengers as a way to save her own skin, I kinda see some reasoning why most of the Thunderbolts would accept it since it hits the inner spot for some of them to become beloved heroes to the public or to redeem themselves from their past sins. BUT I thought Bucky would not have toed the line and would have exposed Valentina because it went up against his character’s righteousness. Plus he was after Valentina from the very start of the movie, so it didn’t make sense he would just suddenly ignore everything he set out to do. They should have shown Val offering something to Bucky or reveal that Bucky went along with Val’s New Avengers because he wanted to support his Thunderbolts comrades to have a better life moving forward.



(I’ll be back in a few minutes to add more of my spoiler thoughts.)

(No Spoilers)This is unorthodox but the first thing I want to compliment aboutis the pacing. I was surprised how incredibly well-paced this was. A lot of MCU films have a formulaic way of presenting scenes where it feels like each scene is like 5-minute long and just quickly jumps from one location to another. In, they take their time as shown in the extended mountain bunker scene which flowed organically to the Utah desert chase scene and concluded in the New York City action spectacle.With that out of the way,is a story of a bunch of anti-hero assassins begrudgingly teaming up to survive after being set up for elimination by their boss. This is basically Marvel Studios’ version of theor a grounded version of. The film is anchored around Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) and is the heart and soul of the story. Pugh might never appear in my attraction meter but she’s a helluva actress and gives a remarkable performance especially during the heartfelt, dramatic moments.When they first revealed the team’s roster in 2022, I along with many fans were disappointed at the homogenous lineup where most were just enhanced super soldiers with the same power set. As years passed by, most of us have lowered our expectations and accepted the team as it is. And it’s a good thing because these flawed characters work and they have a great chemistry with each other. Plus they all fit in with the film’s theme of damaged individuals with a traumatic past and how to overcome it by not running away from it and by accepting help from someone.US Agent (Wyatt Russell) is terrific as the asshole of the team. I predict this character’s stock will shoot up after people watch the film. He is just fun to watch and you can’t help but root for the guy. Red Guardian (David Harbour) is always funny and lovable. He is the Drax of the team. Although his screen time in here is not that long, Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) is back doing some badass Winter Soldier shit. I do have some serious objections to his decision at the end (which I’ll address in the spoiler box below). Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) is a pleasant, likable character who in my opinion whose act of kindness helped sparked the redemption road these characters will take. Taskmaster (Olga Kurylenko) is well… she’s just there.Julia Louis Dreyfuss was really good as the film’s antagonist Valentina Allegra de Fontaine. The villainous character wasn’t given enough time to cook in her previous short appearances in past MCU projects. In, they gave the ball to her and she ran with it. The actress’ performance is so charming that it’s so fun to watch her hustle and weasel herself out of each situation. I can’t help compare Valentina to her DC counterpart Amanda Waller, stoically played by Viola Davis, and preferring the Marvel version which has more vigor and a fun personality.Lewis Pullman plays Bob, a.k.a. Robert Reynolds, a.k.a. Sentry. Alexander Skarsgard would be my ideal choice to play Sentry. But we have to live in reality and that comes with the fact that Marvel Studios does not always adapt a character or storyline faithfully. The key is to be open minded enough to appreciate quality storytelling even if it deviates from the source material. With that said, Pullman was splendid as the enigmatic Bob and, surprisingly, equally as wonderful as the unstable Sentry. That awesome Sentry fight scene is probably one of the peak moments in the film. When the Void shows up, they did a superb job with how scary he manifests his powers.Credit goes to director Jake Schreier for ably combining the fun action, the character dynamics, the disciplined pacing and serious moments to come up with one of the good film entries in the MCU Phase Five. Props also for the use of a lot of practical stunts and effects and shooting in real location. Kudos also to screenwriters Eric Pearson for the tight script and Joanna Calo (the co-showrunner of) for what I suspect are the humor and polished character interactions.The ending credits scene with the newspaper headlines and magazine covers was hilarious. There’s one mid-credits scene where it’s just a small funny gag. The final post-credits scene is really good and juicy.Please leave a Like if you appreciate my reviews. Thanks.