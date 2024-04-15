The narrative that Izzy won the first fight vs Pereira

In what world did Izzy win this fight, all 3 judges had it for Alex for a reason. Izzy was more active and landed a few more strikes while Alex landed the more powerful and significant strikes that did far more damage. This argument that Izzy could’ve won is ridiculous, it was a competitive fight if you count just strikes landed but it’s clear Alex was landing and doing more damage while landing combinations.

The 2nd fight Izzy was ahead before being knocked out but the bouts are 3 mins each so it’s the equivalent of Izzy winning a single round in mma.


So Izzy is the Chinese fighter in the video?
 
