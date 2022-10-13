  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Movies THE NAKED GUN Starring Liam Neeson (In Theaters August 1st)

Liam Neeson in Talks to Star in NAKED GUN Reboot with Lonely Island Member Akiva Schaffer to Direct

0_GettyImages-1201477072.jpg


Naked Gun is getting a reboot. Lonely Island member Akiva Schaffer is set to direct a reboot of the classic slapstick movie for Paramount, with Liam Neeson in early talks to star.

The famed Zucker Abrahams and Zucker franchise follows the happenings and mishaps of officer Frank Drebin, made famous by Leslie Nielsen. The trio of movies became known for sight gags, celebrity cameos, and Nielsen’s masterful physical comedy.

Plot details for the reboot are being kept under wraps. Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, who worked with Schaffer on the recent Disney+ movie Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers, wrote the screenplay. Mark Hentemann and Alec Sulkin penned a previous draft. Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins are set to produce via Fuzzy Door. Schaffer will executive produce.

https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/naked-gun-movie-to-star-liam-neeson-1235240967/
 
Im not saying this will be good but I could absolutely see Liam Neeson playing the straight man in a slapstick comedy, he obviously couldnt ham it up the way Leslie Nielsen could but if he delivered his lines as the innocent slightly dim witted serious guy in a world full of comedic chaos, well they just might be onto something...
 
Im not saying this will be good but I could absolutely see Liam Neeson playing the straight man in a slapstick comedy, he obviously couldnt ham it up the way Leslie Nielsen could but if he delivered his lines as the innocent slightly dim witted serious guy in a world full of comedic chaos, well they just might be onto something...
Call me when he goes looking for The Undertaker.
 
All Liam Neeson movies after Taken, are just different versions of Taken... Taken on a train, Taken with amnesia, Taken in the snow, etc etc...

That being said, Taken + Naked
Gun sounds bonkers
 
I like Liam a lot. I never sawd naked gun though. The guy in it had a great hairline.
 
I mean I don’t think it’s a good idea but I get what they’d be going for in Neeson. Nielsen had that particular deadpan style which was hilarious in Airplane and Naked Gun. Deadpan comedy delivery fits with Neeson’s persona.
 
Liam would be terrible for this part. I can't think of one comedy he has been in, let alone the lead role.
 
