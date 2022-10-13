Dragonlordxxxxx
Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Jun 3, 2009
- Messages
- 86,456
- Reaction score
- 24,991
Liam Neeson in Talks to Star in NAKED GUN Reboot with Lonely Island Member Akiva Schaffer to Direct
Naked Gun is getting a reboot. Lonely Island member Akiva Schaffer is set to direct a reboot of the classic slapstick movie for Paramount, with Liam Neeson in early talks to star.
The famed Zucker Abrahams and Zucker franchise follows the happenings and mishaps of officer Frank Drebin, made famous by Leslie Nielsen. The trio of movies became known for sight gags, celebrity cameos, and Nielsen’s masterful physical comedy.
Plot details for the reboot are being kept under wraps. Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, who worked with Schaffer on the recent Disney+ movie Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers, wrote the screenplay. Mark Hentemann and Alec Sulkin penned a previous draft. Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins are set to produce via Fuzzy Door. Schaffer will executive produce.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/naked-gun-movie-to-star-liam-neeson-1235240967/
Naked Gun is getting a reboot. Lonely Island member Akiva Schaffer is set to direct a reboot of the classic slapstick movie for Paramount, with Liam Neeson in early talks to star.
The famed Zucker Abrahams and Zucker franchise follows the happenings and mishaps of officer Frank Drebin, made famous by Leslie Nielsen. The trio of movies became known for sight gags, celebrity cameos, and Nielsen’s masterful physical comedy.
Plot details for the reboot are being kept under wraps. Dan Gregor and Doug Mand, who worked with Schaffer on the recent Disney+ movie Chip ‘N Dale: Rescue Rangers, wrote the screenplay. Mark Hentemann and Alec Sulkin penned a previous draft. Seth MacFarlane and Erica Huggins are set to produce via Fuzzy Door. Schaffer will executive produce.
https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/movies/movie-news/naked-gun-movie-to-star-liam-neeson-1235240967/