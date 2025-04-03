Movies THE NAKED GUN Starring Liam Neeson (First Teaser Trailer)

Dragonlordxxxxx

Dragonlordxxxxx

Senior Moderator
Staff member
Senior Moderator
Joined
Jun 3, 2009
Messages
85,764
Reaction score
21,875
Official Teaser Trailer for THE NAKED GUN Starring Liam Neeson

Only one man has the particular set of skills... to lead Police Squad and save the world! Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson) follows in his father's footsteps in THE NAKED GUN, directed by Akiva Schaffer (Saturday Night Live, Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping) and from producer Seth MacFarlane (Ted, Family Guy). Joining the case are cast Pamela Anderson, Paul Walter Hauser, CCH Pounder, Kevin Durand, Cody Rhodes, Liza Koshy, Eddie Yu, with Danny Huston. Only in theatres August 1st.

 
These were hilarious.. underrated fims.
 
Was funny til the OJ bit at the end, didnt care for that because it completely killed the humorous tone
I think Liam Neeson can do a good job carrying the comedy torch but I didnt realize it was made Seth MacFarlane, I do not have the same confidence in him, will still give it a shot
 
periodicazo-fifidonia.gif


Leave that franchise alone.
 
I'll watch but I'm not convinced. The originals were near perfect spoof movies
 
Ive recently been watching the original Police Squad tv show episodes that predate the Naked Gun movies, those were just as hilarious as the movies and a lotta bits were redone in the movies
If youve never seen them you should check em out, theyre great stuff

 
Pittie Petey said:
Was funny til the OJ bit at the end, didnt care for that because it completely killed the humorous tone
I think Liam Neeson can do a good job carrying the comedy torch but I didnt realize it was made Seth MacFarlane, I do not have the same confidence in him, will still give it a shot
Click to expand...
That was the only funny part imo
 
From when I first heard about this, I was stoked. However, from the trailer, it looks like they fucked it up. He's not actually supposed to be good at what he does. Damn it, why does every new movie have to look like it's going to suck?!?!?!?!?!
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,753
Messages
57,115,902
Members
175,546
Latest member
Couch_Gambler

Share this page

Back
Top