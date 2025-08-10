  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

The MW division hasn't been this good in a decade

Decade back was the best MW Division ever

Chris
Luke
Yoel
Jacare
Lyoto
Moose Saucy
Rob
Bisping
Anderson
Vitor
Hendo
Kennedy
Brunson
Leites
Tavares
Branch
Hall
Phillipou
Boetsch

Over the years the division had it's lows, just not much great talent at the top but it's bounced back

Dricus
Khamzat
Imavov
Caio
Reinier
Fluffy
Sean
Brendan
Izzy
Rob
Cannoneer
Costa
Robocop
Roman
Abus
Bruno
Aliskerov
Iron Turtle
Pyfer

MW is so back. It's easily one of the best divisions again like it was back in mid 10s. Among the heavier weights 170 to heavy MW is easily the best now IMO.
 
Tavares managed to be in both eras due to his professional work ethics - giving a victory to a more promising athlete
 
Lol to be fair he was a great gatekeeper back then. Izzy had to pass the gate. One of the hardest MWs to take down and had good technical striking. Just one of the worst finishers ever. These days he's far below that he's having 50/50 fights with fellow gatekeeper Gerald and couldn't put away a 1 legged shot Chris.
 
