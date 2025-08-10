The MW division hasn't been this good in a decade

ExitLUPin
K
@Steel
- Joined
- Oct 3, 2015
- Messages
- 32,295
- Reaction score
- 50,719
Decade back was the best MW Division ever
Chris
Luke
Yoel
Jacare
Lyoto
Moose Saucy
Rob
Bisping
Anderson
Vitor
Hendo
Kennedy
Brunson
Leites
Tavares
Branch
Hall
Phillipou
Boetsch
Over the years the division had it's lows, just not much great talent at the top but it's bounced back
Dricus
Khamzat
Imavov
Caio
Reinier
Fluffy
Sean
Brendan
Izzy
Rob
Cannoneer
Costa
Robocop
Roman
Abus
Bruno
Aliskerov
Iron Turtle
Pyfer
MW is so back. It's easily one of the best divisions again like it was back in mid 10s. Among the heavier weights 170 to heavy MW is easily the best now IMO.
Last edited: