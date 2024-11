Old school fighters like Henderson and shields have some resumes that very few new guys can compete with. Then you have mighty mouse, aldo, and a slew of other guys that are close. Khabib went undefeated but doesnt have near the strength of competition to get there. I see 2 or 3 guys that can be there, but they need 5 more years of winnning first. Who do you think will be the next one?