The most well-rounded fighter in UFC history???

Lionheart7167

It's shocking how a lot of the best fighters in the game, excel in only one or two area's

Conor was a great striker but sucked on the ground
Khabib had awful striking but it didn't matter once it hit the ground

Jones, GSP and DJ were all amazing in several areas.

Who would you put as your tops?

I'm talking proficient in striking, kickboxing, wrestling, jiu jitsu, positional control, etc.
 
Outwrestled and took down Olympic medalists
Outstruck great strikers
submitted BJJ blackbelts
GSP and Mighty Mouse are also extremely well rounded and elite in all areas
 
Lionheart7167 said:
It's shocking how a lot of the best fighters in the game, excel in only one or two area's

Conor was a great striker but sucked on the ground
Khabib had awful striking but it didn't matter once it hit the ground

Jones, GSP and DJ were all amazing in several areas.

Who would you put as your tops?

I'm talking proficient in striking, kickboxing, wrestling, jiu jitsu, positional control, etc.
Roy Nelson is quite well rounded (both in figure and skills for a HW)

Someone who is good at grappling, striking and last but not least, have KO-power.
 
I believe its Petr Yan. He didn't show us much of his wrestling or grappling, but in those rare moments, one could see he is really elite in those areas also. Him tossing around Aljo in the first fight with his Judo was sick. Then he showed some amazing wrestling vs Song, and almost D'arced him in the end. Guy's really good everywhere. His TDD is top class too
 
Anderson Silva. Knocked people out with kicks, elbows, knees, and punches. Pre-Weidman, he literally finished every fighter that took him down. Submitted Henderson and Sonnen. Out wrestled Nate Marquardt.
 
Kompromat said:
I believe its Petr Yan. He didn't show us much of his wrestling or grappling, but in those rare moments, one could see he is really elite in those areas also. Him tossing around Aljo in the first fight with his Judo was sick. Then he showed some amazing wrestling vs Song, and almost D'arced him in the end. Guy's really good everywhere. His TDD is top class too
His entries on Song were so slick; some of the better takedown entries I've seen in a while. Those sort of skills are why MMA wrestling is so much different than wrestling. Instanly after his combos were landing he was already deep in on Song's hips; good luck defending that.
 
Ilia Topuria? His early MMA career started with a few subs and now he is viciously ko-ing people
 
Gotta be GSP or Anderson if your being honest..

You could maybe add Aldo there too ...
 
