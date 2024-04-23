The most well-rounded fighter in UFC history???

Lionheart7167
It's shocking how a lot of the best fighters in the game, excel in only one or two area's
Conor was a great striker but sucked on the ground
Khabib had awful striking but it didn't matter once it hit the ground
Jones, GSP and DJ were all amazing in several areas.
Who would you put as your tops?
I'm talking proficient in striking, kickboxing, wrestling, jiu jitsu, positional control, etc.
