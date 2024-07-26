The MOST Well-Known Musical Artist In History?... It's Not Even Close

Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 33,077
- Reaction score
- 44,024
I understand what he's saying, John Williams music is easily recognizable around the world. No doubt about that.
But his name is not so recognized like Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley or The Beatles.
Saying all that if were just going base on music yes John Williams has probably the most recognizable music.
But his name is not so recognized like Michael Jackson, Elvis Presley or The Beatles.
Saying all that if were just going base on music yes John Williams has probably the most recognizable music.