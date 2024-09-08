The Most underrated and unused legal MMA technique

It's snapping the arms when you got a wizard and your opponent an underhook, as a standing armbar.

Kinda what Sanchez did to Strickland here :

Everytime I see someone having an underhook against the cage, I'm thinking about the possibility of snapping the arm.
I think it's more of a "alright guys, we know this is legal, but this sucks, so let's not use it on anyone, ok?"

Crazy we haven't seen that in a cage yet
 
and by violence, I mean being a dick, there's a reason not everyone is Paul Harris when snapping on joint locks.
 
Reversed inverted flying Peruvian necktie.
 
The interlocking fish smash

forums.sherdog.com

Why hasn't anyone ever done an interlocking fish smash?

On the ground, you could definitely lock your hands together and smash someone with the mass of both fists/ arms combined. 135 lb guys would be smashing with the mass of Brock Lesnar and the fists of Shane Carwin. Actually, why hasn't anyone ever done this?
forums.sherdog.com forums.sherdog.com
 
Definitely a move designed to cause injury and not get a 'tap'. Lol at fatboy trying to play it off as a "quick submission".
Its arguable if it should be allowed in an MMA fight, kind of like the Wing Chun type knee stomps that Jones loves to do they work but they are not sporting and have a high risk of injury and probably shouldn't be allowed.
 
