The most ridiculous smartphone ever.

So apparently my phone isn't long for this world, and I'm sick of Smasung Phones dying after a few years of use so I decided to check out other brands....

...and I found this and its so ridiculous I'm not sure its real.

Screenshot_20250410_214355.jpg

Okay.... those specs are insane.

And its battery size and thickness are just as insane. Its literally 5 times the battery storage of my Note10+, so it can go for days without needing to be recharged.

It weighs 17.5 ounces & Over 1" thick.

Screenshot_20250410_214416.jpg

2wgtnEioU9ekaGPEp7ZBzR-480-80.jpg


And its ram and processor look like what you'd see in a Gaming PC from years ago -

Screenshot_20250410_214443.jpg

And it has unique features, along with an expandable MicroSD card slot (very important to me).

46d9be60-f305-4454-b4e9-d69e50b2295f.__CR0,0,1464,600_PT0_SX1464_V1___.jpg


The only flawsI'm seeing here is....
*The screen resolution is pretty weak. Only 1080X2480.
*No Wireless Charging. Great fallback if the chargeport fails.

And no, I'm not advertising a brand new phone that just hit the market. Its been out for 9 months. I'm intrigued but also quite skeptical.
In fact the price is.... shockingly bizarre.
Its currently $475 on Amazon & $389 on Ebay from a reputable seller.

So, any phone geeks have an opinion of this 'Doogee' brand? Based on personal experience or word-of-mouth?

@Madmick Would you say this is Too Good To Be True Hong Kong Crap?
 
You're into unfamiliar territory for me, and my gut is to distrust these Chinese knockoff brands. Lot of caveats: firmware support, whether or not they actually ship the hardware they list on their sheets, build quality, etc. Doogee is one of the bigger upstarts that is seeking to expand into the international market, and banking on what it hopes will be a growing popularity of rugged smartphones, but they're still niche, even over there, apparently.

But I'd discourage it because it appears it is built for the Chinese market, not the international market, specifically our North American market, as those 5G bands aren't the ones that any of our major carriers use, and even the MNVO's piggyback off our major carrier towers:
www.droid-life.com

US 5G Bands Cheat Sheet: Verizon vs. T-Mobile vs. AT&T

A complete list of US carrier 5G bands, 4G LTE, and 3G for Verizon, AT&T, T-Mobile, and US Cellular. 5G mmW, low-band, mid-band, Sub-6.
www.droid-life.com www.droid-life.com

US 5G Bands (by carrier)​

CARRIERBANDSFREQUENCIES
AT&Tn2, n5, n77, n66, n2601900MHz (low), 850MHz (low), 3.7GHz (mid), 1700-2100MHz (low), 39GHz (mmW)
VERIZONn2, n5, n77, n66, n261, n2601900MHz (low), 850MHz (low), 3.7GHz (mid), 1700-2100MHz (low), 28GHz (mmW), 39GHz (mmW)
T-MOBILEn25, n41, n71, n261, n2601900 MHz (low), 2.5GHz (mid), 600MHz (low), 28GHz (mmW), 39GHz (mmW)
SPRINTn412.5GHz (mid)
US CELLULARn71, n77, n261, n260600MHz (low), 3.7GHz (mid), 28GHz (mmW), 39GHz (mmW)
BOOST (DISH)n29, n66-n70, n71700MHz (low), 1700-2100MHz (low), 600MHz (low)

www.phonearena.com

DOOGEE V Max specs - PhoneArena

DOOGEE V Max specifications - Display: 6.6-inch IPS LCD; Camera: 108 MP; Processor: MediaTek 1080 (6 nm); RAM: 12GB; Battery: 22000 mAh
www.phonearena.com www.phonearena.com
5G:Bands n1, n3, n7, n38, n40, n41, n77, n78, n79
It will only operate at all on US Cellular, and with just a single band supported, the result will be dogshit coverage/signal.

For the sake of comparison, see how many bands from the iPhone 16's wireless chip are compatible (it's all of them):
5G:Bands n1, n2, n3, n5, n7, n8, n12, n14, n20, n25, n28, n29, n30, n38, n40, n41, n48, n66, n70, n71, n75, n77, n78, n79, n258, n260, n261, SA, NSA, Sub-6, mmWave
Also, isn't that battery in the can't carry on a plane zone?
 
Yup, on Amazon it warns 'Frequently Returned Item' and I bet its because its not supported by many carriers.

If Doogee ever releases an updated model supported by more carriers and has a higher resolution screen I'll be far far more tempted to buy one.
 
They slapped a projector into this rugged phones.

 
