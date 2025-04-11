The most ridiculous smartphone ever.

GearSolidMetal
So apparently my phone isn't long for this world, and I'm sick of Smasung Phones dying after a few years of use so I decided to check out other brands....
...and I found this and its so ridiculous I'm not sure its real.
Okay.... those specs are insane.
And its battery size and thickness are just as insane. Its literally 5 times the battery storage of my Note10+, so it can go for days without needing to be recharged.
It weighs 17.5 ounces & Over 1" thick.
And its ram and processor look like what you'd see in a Gaming PC from years ago -
And it has unique features, along with an expandable MicroSD card slot (very important to me).
The only flawsI'm seeing here is....
*The screen resolution is pretty weak. Only 1080X2480.
*No Wireless Charging. Great fallback if the chargeport fails.
And no, I'm not advertising a brand new phone that just hit the market. Its been out for 9 months. I'm intrigued but also quite skeptical.
In fact the price is.... shockingly bizarre.
Its currently $475 on Amazon & $389 on Ebay from a reputable seller.
So, any phone geeks have an opinion of this 'Doogee' brand? Based on personal experience or word-of-mouth?
@Madmick Would you say this is Too Good To Be True Hong Kong Crap?
