The most logical explanation I’ve heard on “Jon Jones being MMA’s Michael Jordan”

Jon Fitch says the recent gorilla marketing of Jon Jones is because Dana White the UFC own his rights and likeness for life.

Fitch explains 2 minute video



I think Jones is one of the GOATS. Tough to deny his record. But this makes total sense given the hardcore glazing Dana has been doing. Thoughts?
 
Jon will be forgotten about 1 year after he retires. Real fans know about his cheating and ducking
 
There is no MJ of mma.

A phenom from the start, sustained dominance and victories, becoming a cultural icon and Demi-god.

Jones’ career petered out at the end, he didn’t compete often, being out due to scandals and PED use.

He didn’t work on his craft towards the end. No comparison.
 
Listen to them both speak… two different class of people. Jon got lucky in a niche sport with tremendous physical advantages and cheating
 
