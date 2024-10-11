The most logical explanation I’ve heard on “Jon Jones being MMA’s Michael Jordan”

JPW328
Jon Fitch says the recent gorilla marketing of Jon Jones is because Dana White the UFC own his rights and likeness for life.
Fitch explains 2 minute video
I think Jones is one of the GOATS. Tough to deny his record. But this makes total sense given the hardcore glazing Dana has been doing. Thoughts?
