The most insane cardio impressive fight

In honor of Chepe vs Damon this last week (a very high paced cardio driven fight)…

That fight convinced me Chepe has the best cardio in the UFC, surpassing Merab.

What is the most high paced fight you ever seen in the UFC?

I’m talking non-stop action from start to finish.
 
I'm not sure any cardio performance can surpass Merab vs Petr Yan. That was five rounds against a very high level opponent and he didn't slow down at any point.
Merab definitely far more skilled but that Chepe vs Damon fight had me on the edge of my seat.

Like Chepe was the nail some of the time, just eating big ass nasty body shots and he just never stopped, and there was so many scrambling and high energy takedowns and throws.

It was just a nasty blood and guts fight where Chepe didn’t slow down at all and just ate so many nasty body shots.
 
What merab did to yan was crazy 401 strikes thrown and 49 takedowns attempted has got to be exhausting. Those stats for Cain vs JDS are actually more impressive considering the size of the fighters
 
Cain vs JDS 2
For a HW fight, absolutely.

I think Covington vs Lawler was a great case of cardio as a weapon. Colby swarmed Lawler with hundreds of strikes (like over 500 thrown, not obviously all landed) and went for 18 takedowns. It seemed like Lawler was trying to find something to capitalize on, but was on back foot and against the cage through all five rounds.

Merab is called a machine for a reason. He has the best cardio in the UFC now, I’d say.
 
It's Merab vs Yan, he wasn't even breathing heavy afterwards, I've never seen anything like it before.
 
Have you seen Chepe vs Charriere ? Because I was even more impressed by Chepe's cardio and non stop activity in this fight. Tbh I was even thinking that it could be an example of somebody under performance enhancing drugs (I'm not saying he is but you get my point).
 
