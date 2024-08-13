The most insane cardio impressive fight

For a HW fight, absolutely.I think Covington vs Lawler was a great case of cardio as a weapon. Colby swarmed Lawler with hundreds of strikes (like over 500 thrown, not obviously all landed) and went for 18 takedowns. It seemed like Lawler was trying to find something to capitalize on, but was on back foot and against the cage through all five rounds.Merab is called a machine for a reason. He has the best cardio in the UFC now, I’d say.