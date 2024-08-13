The most insane cardio impressive fight

koa pomaikai
In honor of Chepe vs Damon this last week (a very high paced cardio driven fight)…
That fight convinced me Chepe has the best cardio in the UFC, surpassing Merab.
What is the most high paced fight you ever seen in the UFC?
I’m talking non-stop action from start to finish.
