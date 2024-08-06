The most harrowing thing about Jones

CroCopsLHK

CroCopsLHK

He may never lose. Inb4 Matt Hamill. He's never been hurt besides a few standups, an armbar from Belfort or a toe lock from Sonnen

Nobody has ever really dominated him in any facet. A few close calls at LHW, one he avenged violently. I'm by no means a fan...

But he may ride out on top. That's a fascinating thing to see lol. Aspinall is the only one that I can see giving him problems
 
Causing multiple generational Sherdogger trauma since 2008 <mma1>
 
And he doesn’t even believe he has the tools to be the best, hence the need for ped use and cheating
 
The most harrowing thing about Jones is that he's gonna kick Stipe's ass, then he's gonna kick Aspinall's ass, and then he's gonna play baseball and do it better than Michael Jordan.

Let's hope this shit never happens, cuz it would be harrowing.
 
At this point, it doesn't really matter if a slow kickboxer Jones loses. It would still be clear, however, that an early 2010s version of Jones couldn't theoretically lose to anyone from any weight class.
 
True.

He plays with old man Stipe a bit then destroys him and retires. Undefeated.

Doesn't give Tom a chance or Matt Hamill a rematch.
 
Luthien said:
<JonesLaugh>
Causing multiple generational Sherdogger trauma since 2008 <mma1>
If the ends justify the means I guess. He's navigated his fight career great despite his numerous issues. I just think he's incredibly smart in his fight approach and selection

I guess my point of the thread is that Bones may be smart and great enough to be the GOAT even through strategy. But if you want to act like a XboxLive troll then go ahead lol I'm feeling fine
 
rearnakedchoke said:
And he doesn’t even believe he has the tools to be the best, hence the need for ped use and cheating
I guess that also included basically everyone he steamrolled through until USADA, considering most admitted to having TUE's, right?
 
