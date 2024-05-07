The most hardest and brutal Pill to swallow when it comes to Aldo

ALDO aint even top 3 FW.

1. VOLKANOVSKI

2. Max Holloway

3 Conor mcgregor

4. Aldo



Lets compare wins...

Volk beaten : Max x3, Aldo, Yair, Ortega (honorable mentions Mendes, zombie)



Max : Aldo x2, Ortega, Pettis, Yair and Ortega (honorable mention Allen, Gaethje, swanson)



Conor : Max, dustin, Aldo, mendes, Alvarez.( honorable mention Diaz)



Aldo: Frankie, mendez, zombie, Swanson. (honorable mention Faber)



You dont get to be the GOAT of the division just because you defend your belt more times against taxi drivers, Aldo literally brought his belt from another organization and started defending it in the UFC.. if Conor, max and Alex were given the same opportunity they'd have 10+ defences. What matters is who has the better wins.



Also he lost to all three of those guys in his prime. Just because you lose to better fighters dont mean you're out of your prime all of a sudden. he was in his late 20s and early 30s when he lost to these guys.



in before you say, he had an early prime lol... he is still winning fights so clearly he isn't washed like Ferg or Woodley... he just lost to better fighters in his prime, nothing wrong with that.