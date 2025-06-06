The most difficult road to the title vs Dana White Privilege

It doesn't help that Merab was openly saying he wouldn't fight Aljo for the title.
 
The hardest road for the title right now is Evloev @ 145 pounds.

At 9-0 in the UFC with 0 finishes, the UFC seem intent on denying him forever.
 
Let's not forget that the UFC, by my definition, fixed the Aljo fight for O'Malley:

First, they scheduled the fight for when Aljo was injured and when he asked to delay it so he could get surgery, which would delay the fight by 3 months, threatened to strip him for not fighting O'Malley, while injured, as O'Malley would be peaking from his full fight camp

Then, when Aljo tried to fight O'Malley immediately so that neither he nor O'Malley would have an advantage, they refused to allow it and forced an injured Aljo to fight O'Malley on O'Malley's schedule, when O'Malley would be peaking.

In a championship fight, which can hinge entirely on inches and a single mistake, Aljo was done incredibly dirty by the UFC... I don't know why we're not up in arms about this fight rigging.
 
