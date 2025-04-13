The most boring ways to hit your protein targets.

Toothlessjoe
Social media influencers have overcomplicated this so much it actually baffles me watching someone chef their way through the day with an impossibly convoluted nutrition plan "built around protein". So here are some boring, normal ways to hit your targets, that will hopefully wake you up to how stupid this modern shit is.
Literally any of the above categories over a day is all most people actually need, back fill your calories as desired.
No endless cooking, recipe creation, endless feeding sessions etc. Getting enough fibre, plant variety, and healthy fats should be more of a concern.
- 400g chicken breast.
- 1 double scoop protein shake (whey, pea, hemp, collagen etc).
= 180g.
- 400g yellowfin tuna.
- 1 double scoop protein shake (whey, pea, hemp, collagen etc).
= 180g.
- 400g skirt steak.
- 1 double scoop protein shake (whey, pea, hemp, collagen etc).
= 165g.
- 500g tempeh.
- 1 double scoop protein shake (whey, pea, hemp, collagen etc).
= 190g.
