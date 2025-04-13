The most boring ways to hit your protein targets.

Social media influencers have overcomplicated this so much it actually baffles me watching someone chef their way through the day with an impossibly convoluted nutrition plan "built around protein". So here are some boring, normal ways to hit your targets, that will hopefully wake you up to how stupid this modern shit is.

- 400g chicken breast.
- 1 double scoop protein shake (whey, pea, hemp, collagen etc).
= 180g.

- 400g yellowfin tuna.
- 1 double scoop protein shake (whey, pea, hemp, collagen etc).
= 180g.

- 400g skirt steak.
- 1 double scoop protein shake (whey, pea, hemp, collagen etc).
= 165g.

- 500g tempeh.
- 1 double scoop protein shake (whey, pea, hemp, collagen etc).
= 190g.
Literally any of the above categories over a day is all most people actually need, back fill your calories as desired.

No endless cooking, recipe creation, endless feeding sessions etc. Getting enough fibre, plant variety, and healthy fats should be more of a concern.
 
Eggs are another one.

I've always believed protein is simple. You are right Toothless.

What is truly complicated is the vegan versus paleo shit.
 
I agree with the sentiment to a point but where are you getting these protein totals from? I didn't notice first time in the thread but they seem really high unless your protein scoop is a soup ladle or twice the size of what I've seen as common.
 
Also Tempe as a protein source? Not a great choice IMO, it's profile is weak. Just sayin. maybe for one meal I guess.
 
