Randlewand
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Nov 20, 2015
- Messages
- 6,199
- Reaction score
- 4,986
The more I've reflected on The Batman, the less I like it. I didn't think it was great originally, but with hindsight, it's even worse
The one with the Twilight guy
The one with the Twilight guy
@Slobodan is a huge sucker for twilight.Slobodan likes those twilight movies a lot
@Slobodan is a huge sucker for twilight.
It reminds him of home, a small village in Romania, with a lot of weird people.
that sucked
@Slobodan is a huge sucker for twilight.
It reminds him of home, a small village in Romania, with a lot of weird people.
that sucked
That's very wholesome!
The most recent one was absolute shit. There was something in the way of me liking it.
It's good. Don't listen to them.Don't lie to me. I will watch it if someone vouches for it.