The month in Kickboxing/Muay Thai (updated through March)

Okay, so this is something I've been wanting to do for quite some time, but never had the time until recently to do it. I've been toying with this type of "viewing guide" in Google Drive, but figured I'd share it with everyone here. Essentially, it's a list of the most important Kickboxing/Muay Thai fights of all rulesets (traditional MT, "entertainment" MT, small gloves MT, kickboxing) for the month of March. The traditional Muay Thai fights were especially hard to track because a lot of the sites and information is in Thai, but thanks to a combination of thboxing, MuayThaiResults, and WMO Muay Thai, I was able to track down and piece together a decent list.This isn't meant to be all-encompassing -- just to track the top fights from the top fighters pound for pound. I have tried to only include "official" sources, if at all possible. In the case of RISE (whose last card was apparently PPV -- I figured that out once they weren't uploaded after their usual week), I will link to the official PPV site until they are posted on YouTube. The same will be true for Glory main cards and some ONE cards. I will hope to update this on a monthly basis, but consider this a test run for now.A couple of observations about the "traditional" Muay Thai fights: These were the reason I started this tracking list in the first place as they seem to be much less documented than some of the more prominent Western and non-native orgs, outside of RWS. I had seen "traditional" Muay Thai fights before but few from recent years. They basically stuck to the "normal" formula of a first and second round of feeling out, competitive and high-paced third and fourth rounds, and a fifth round this is either dancing or again competitive depending on how the fighters believe they are doing. One of the fights (I won't spoil which one) is even stopped by the ref because of inactivity in the ftfth! The language barrier prevented me from getting the "official" outcome, but it seemd to be a "no contest." A final observation of mine is that the "best" (although maybe not the best in a technical context) was the 108 pounder. Alek (unsure of true last name -- he is either French or Italian) did not give two shits about the feeling out process and turned this into a war. I won't spoil further, but I thought this was a great fight and a break from the routine of the other traditional Thai bouts. Alek is also very young, I think he is less than 20, but has apparently been training in Thailand for years and was a professional champion in Thailand at 105.