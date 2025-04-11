The month in Kickboxing/Muay Thai (updated through April)

March

Weight class / Red Corner / Blue Corner / Ruleset / Promotion

April

Okay, so this is something I've been wanting to do for quite some time, but never had the time until recently to do it. I've been toying with this type of "viewing guide" in Google Drive, but figured I'd share it with everyone here. Essentially, it's a list of the most important Kickboxing/Muay Thai fights of all rulesets (traditional MT, "entertainment" MT, small gloves MT, kickboxing) for the month of March. The traditional Muay Thai fights were especially hard to track because a lot of the sites and information are in Thai, but thanks to a combination of thboxing, MuayThaiResults, and WMO Muay Thai, I was able to track down and piece a lot together.This isn't meant to be all-encompassing -- just to track the top fights from the top fighters in the world pound for pound. I have tried to only include "official" sources, if at all possible. In the case of RISE (whose last card was apparently PPV -- I figured that out once they weren't uploaded after the usual week), I will link to the official PPV site until they are posted on YouTube (if ever). The same will be true for Glory main cards and some ONE cards. I will hope to update this on a monthly basis, but consider this a test run for now.