The month in Kickboxing/Muay Thai (updated through April)

Okay, so this is something I've been wanting to do for quite some time, but never had the time until recently to do it. I've been toying with this type of "viewing guide" in Google Drive, but figured I'd share it with everyone here. Essentially, it's a list of the most important Kickboxing/Muay Thai fights of all rulesets (traditional MT, "entertainment" MT, small gloves MT, kickboxing) for the month of March. The traditional Muay Thai fights were especially hard to track because a lot of the sites and information are in Thai, but thanks to a combination of thboxing, MuayThaiResults, and WMO Muay Thai, I was able to track down and piece a lot together.
This isn't meant to be all-encompassing -- just to track the top fights from the top fighters in the world pound for pound. I have tried to only include "official" sources, if at all possible. In the case of RISE (whose last card was apparently PPV -- I figured that out once they weren't uploaded after the usual week), I will link to the official PPV site until they are posted on YouTube (if ever). The same will be true for Glory main cards and some ONE cards. I will hope to update this on a monthly basis, but consider this a test run for now.
March
Weight class / Red Corner / Blue Corner / Ruleset / Promotion
119 lb: Den SitNayaktaweebtapongmuaythai vs. Yokkiri T.N.Muaythai (Muay Thai) (Pryde TV 3/1)
122 lb: Wuttikorn Suannamtankiri vs. Ratchadet TN.MuayThai (Muay Thai) (Pryde TV 3/1)
106 lb: LaoStar Kiattongyot vs. Rakphuluang DetchPetchsithong (Muay Thai) (Muay Thai Pantamit 3/3)
130 lb: Kompatak Or.Atchariya vs. Thongnoi Lukbanyai (Muay Thai) (Petchyindee 3/6)
113 lb: Singdam 69Surat vs. Nuatoranee Jitmuangnon (Muay Thai) (Channel 7 Muay Thai 3/9)
115 lb: FourWin Mor.Rattanabundit vs. YodKla Por.WisetGym (Muay Thai) (Petchyindee 3/13)
126 lb: Ruach Gordon vs. Samingdam Chor.Ajalaboon (Muay Thai) (Rajadamnern World Series 3/15)
140 lb: Dam Parunchai vs. Petchputhai OrBorJor.NakonPanom (Muay Thai) (Rajadamnern World Series 3/15)
122 lb: Attachai Por.Pranjansi vs. Ekkalak Sor.Samangarment (Muay Thai) (Channel 7 Muay Thai 3/16)
115 lb: Rak Erawan vs. Nadaka Yoshinari (Small Glove Muay Thai) (ONE Championship 3/23)
145 lb: Superlek Kiatmoo9 vs. Nabil Anane (Small Glove Muay Thai) (ONE Championship 3/23)
155 lb: Tawanchai P.K.Saenchai vs. Masaaki Noiri (Kickboxing) (ONE Championship 3/23)
135 lb: Rodtang Jitmuangnon vs. Takeru Segawa (Kickboxing) (ONE Championship 3/23)
135 lb: Panuwat TGT vs. Yuki Kasahara (Kickboxing) (RISE 3/29)
135 lb: Kan Nakamura vs. Chan Hyung Lee (Kickboxing) (RISE 3/29)
114 lb: Kumandoi Petchyindee Academy vs. Ryujin Nasukawa (Kickboxing) (RISE 3/29)
142 lb: Khunhanlek Kiatcharoenchai vs. Moradokpetch PetchyindeeMuayThaiAcademy (Muay Thai) (Rajadamnern World Series 3/29)
135 lb: Thanupetch Wor.Sangprapai vs. Sangmanee PK.Saenchai (Muay Thai) (Rajadamnern World Series 3/29)
108 lb: Alek YodYutMuayThaiGym vs. NuengSiam Sor.Dechapan (Muay Thai) (Channel 7 Muay Thai 3/30)
April
Weight class / Red Corner / Blue Corner / Ruleset / Promotion
115 lb: Petchdet Wor.Sangprapai vs. Pangtor Por.Lakboon (Muay Thai) (RWS Rajadamnern 4/5)
170 lb: Regian Eersel vs. Alexis Nicolas (Kickboxing) (ONE Championship 4/5)
126 lb: Kyo Kawakami vs. Kotaro Yamada (Shoot Boxing) (SHOOT BOXING 4/12) ***NEED VPN***
118 lb: Wanchainoi SorTor.HiewBangSaen vs. Chalamdam NayokAthasala (Muay Thai) (Channel 7 Muay Thai 4/13)
137 lb: Kongsuek Fairtex vs. Lamnammoonlek Tded99 (Small Gloves Muay Thai) (ONE Championship 4/18)
121 lb: Masahiko Suzuki vs. Ryunosuke Omori (Kickboxing) (RISE 4/19)
129 lb: Sittichai Sor.Dechapan vs. KaoLan SorJor.DenrayongMuayThaiGym (Muay Thai) (Channel 7 Muay Thai 4/20)
122 lb: Petchsamarn Sor.Samangarment vs. Yodkatanyu Jitmuangnon (Muay Thai) (RSW Rajadamnern 4/26)
105 lb: Petchniwat Sor.Jaruwan vs. Superjew Sitbonsakon (Muay Thai) (TorNamThai Kiatpetch TKO 4/27)
122 lb: Peemai Erawan vs. Ratchadet TN.MuayThai (Muay Thai) (Suek Ruamjai Chao Surat 4/29)
122 lb: Rittidet Chor.Wimonsin vs. Wuttikorn Suannamtankiri (Muay Thai) (Suek Ruamjai Chao Surat 4/29)
