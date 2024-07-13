The modern day woman and their 6-6-6 rule.

Sakuraba is #1
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- May 23, 2007
- Messages
- 987
- Reaction score
- 595
Luckily I meet all three (just barely), but let’s take a moment to break down what the 6-6-6 rule means.
1. Minimum 6 figure income
2. Minimum 6 feet tall
3. Minimum dick size is 6 inches
1. In the U.S 14% of men are over 6 feet
2. In the U.S 17% of men make over a 100k per year
3. In the U.S only 15% of men have dicks bigger than 6 inches
The dating pool just got a heck of a lot smaller. Some of yall, or I should say most of yall, are cooked.
1. Minimum 6 figure income
2. Minimum 6 feet tall
3. Minimum dick size is 6 inches
1. In the U.S 14% of men are over 6 feet
2. In the U.S 17% of men make over a 100k per year
3. In the U.S only 15% of men have dicks bigger than 6 inches
The dating pool just got a heck of a lot smaller. Some of yall, or I should say most of yall, are cooked.