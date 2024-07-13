The modern day woman and their 6-6-6 rule.

S

Sakuraba is #1

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
May 23, 2007
Messages
987
Reaction score
595
Luckily I meet all three (just barely), but let’s take a moment to break down what the 6-6-6 rule means.

1. Minimum 6 figure income
2. Minimum 6 feet tall
3. Minimum dick size is 6 inches

1. In the U.S 14% of men are over 6 feet
2. In the U.S 17% of men make over a 100k per year
3. In the U.S only 15% of men have dicks bigger than 6 inches

The dating pool just got a heck of a lot smaller. Some of yall, or I should say most of yall, are cooked.
 
giphy.webp
 
I'm curious as to exactly how TS was able to gather his data on the dick size of all US men?

He must be one of those intermittent sleepers.
 
Those are rookie numbers. Your average sherdogger is at least 6'5, 7 figures and 10 inch hog.
 
Sakuraba is #1 said:
Luckily I meet all three (just barely), but let’s take a moment to break down what the 6-6-6 rule means.

1. Minimum 6 figure income
2. Minimum 6 feet tall
3. Minimum dick size is 6 inches

1. In the U.S 14% of men are over 6 feet
2. In the U.S 17% of men make over a 100k per year
3. In the U.S only 15% of men have dicks bigger than 6 inches

The dating pool just got a heck of a lot smaller. Some of yall, or I should say most of yall, are cooked.
Click to expand...
Damn, you bitches got small dicks. WTF? Only 15%?

That's seriously surprising.
 
Only 15% have 6? Seems odd to me, I'm like 5'6 and in the 15%. 2 out of 3 ain't bad I guess.
 
This is isn't real. If you can't get laid, you either don't go outside much or have a horrible personality. Two of which that I have but managed to find a way through.
 
I d say the biggest dfference to earlier times is that because of social media a lot of women expect life to be handed to them right out of high school, college etc, contrary to working for a better future together. But this is how most wealthy people accumulate their wealth. So the man should accumulate everything on his own and then they are willing.

Thats why they dont have a problem with men being older. Everything else like looks etc is secondary at best.

The huge problem for them is that such a man will in near all situations not date such a deadbeat woman but look for someone with the same drive he has or just wont settle.

So they fight over a very small pool of men that with a very high percentage lives promiscous and wont be loyal as he can have annother gal ievery day.
 
Legumes said:
I know plenty of women that constantly say shit like that, but then date deadbeat guys that can't even hold down a job for a month at a time.
Click to expand...
Some bitches be dumb like that LOL
 
This is to date, not fuck.

This is dating site stuff. Go to a bar or whatever and you can get laid. Lots of desperate gals or just someone looking to have fun.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Takes Two To Tango
  • Poll
Television Out of these TV show seasons - Which are the 5 best? (Third Elimination Bracket)
Replies
11
Views
540
Takes Two To Tango
Takes Two To Tango

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,242,746
Messages
55,846,165
Members
174,963
Latest member
randible_bear

Share this page

Back
Top