the MMA system has to be changed.. All these 3-4 month camps is not working and fights should happen on weekly or monthly basis

octagonation

octagonation

Green Belt
@Green
Joined
Aug 4, 2023
Messages
973
Reaction score
1,272
If a fighter is not injured I don´t know why he should be shelved or do another training camp. Lets say a fighter wins a fight without injury like 1st round KO then he should be rebooked if opponent is aviliable like immediately a week or max 2 weeks after.

Example Izzy could have fought all the guys he has fought for his title defense in 10 months if things was moving fast. Hence you end up with fighters exiting prime without even knowing by just sitting on the side lines between fights. The turnovers are getting longer and longer.

NFL players, Basketball, football players etc etc play week in week out and it is demanding sport but I do realize that fighting is more demanding because someone is trying to beat up your body but the whole thing of fighting 2 times a year is just nonsense I believe in 3 weeks max recovery then the fighter should be able to fight despite not being 100%.

The Entire career of a fighter could play out within 1 or 2 years of his prime and he doesn´t have to fight anymore again.

This is what eventually killed boxing and it will kill MMA. There is probably a good quality match-up like once a year nowadays hence why you see fans leaving the sport.

Fuk all the doctor mambo jambo fights should happened within weeks and max 1 month. A fighter should be able to stay in a camp for a period of 1 year and take on all comers in that window period
 
Last edited:
Analogies fall apart fast when people compare combat to other things. "People can play baseball every day though!" As you even said, getting in a fist fight isn't the same thing as playing in a team sport.

Nobody can take anything to speed recovery anymore, yet you guys all want people fighting more often. Make it make sense.
 
Last edited:
Yes, people play golf and chess every day, so why not MMA fights? Perfectly logical.
 
Mike said:
Analogies falla apart fast when people compare combat to other things. "People can play baseball every day though!" As you even said, getting in a fist fight isn't the same thing as playing in a team sport.

Nobody can take anything to speed recovery anymore, yet you guys all want people fighting more often. Make it make sense.
Click to expand...

If extremely banged up they should get 6 weeks recovery nothing more or less but normally the window should be 3 weeks. The fighter should be able to fight after that grace period.

The Gladiators never got breaks except few nights of sleep to recover we live in a pussified age
 
MMA fighters are too soy when it comes to fighting regularly

Kickboxers and Muay Thai fighters fight way more regularly while MMA fighters mostly only fight twice a year
 
lol dumbest shit ive heard ever.

and that is saying alot, considering we are on sherdog.
 
octagonation said:
The Gladiators never got breaks except few nights of sleep to recover we live in a pussified age
Click to expand...

I think many were also slaves so it's not like they had a choice to recover at the Performance Institute.

I agree with the last half of your statement though.
 
octagonation said:
If extremely banged up they should get 6 weeks recovery nothing more or less but normally the window should be 3 weeks. The fighter should be able to fight after that grace period.

The Gladiators never got breaks except few nights of sleep to recover we live in a pussified age
Click to expand...
Gladiators fought around 2-3 times a year, my man. Better than Jon Jones, but still.
 
octagonation said:
If extremely banged up they should get 6 weeks recovery nothing more or less but normally the window should be 3 weeks.

The Gladiators never got breaks except few nights of sleep to recover we live in a pussified age
Click to expand...
Gladiators? Ok lmao. Look this sport has changed and evolved and it's not going back to how it was. There are a lot of things you have to consider.

1: Fighters can't use any sort of peds to boost recovery anymore, because of modern ped testing.

2. They generally don't even have an option to take short recovery windows, because of automatic injury suspensions.

3. The ufc is known to be cutthroat and a ruthless negotiator. Getting a decent fight purse is hard, getting cut is always on the table, and they love to try to badger guys into taking paycuts when they lose or get cut. With that being the culture why would guys take on the additional risk of fighting and possibly losing more often when they aren't rewarded for it, and are often even punished for it.

4. Taking a lot of fights and damage over a short period of time can shorten a fighters career. Again, for what benefit? Orgs like pride that expected this level of activity let guys roid and also mixed in gimme fights with tough fights. Modern orgs don't do either, so you're not going to see what we saw in Pride or other overseas orgs.
 
PFL is kind of proof that it doesn't work for me, a lot of these guys are washed after a couple of years of that schedule.
 
You could do it if you padded a lot though. Say Izzy fought DDP, then he could probably fight Cody Brundage next month but I struggle to see the point.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,246,151
Messages
56,102,294
Members
175,070
Latest member
dux

Share this page

Back
Top