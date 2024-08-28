the MMA system has to be changed.. All these 3-4 month camps is not working and fights should happen on weekly or monthly basis

If a fighter is not injured I don´t know why he should be shelved or do another training camp. Lets say a fighter wins a fight without injury like 1st round KO then he should be rebooked if opponent is aviliable like immediately a week or max 2 weeks after.



Example Izzy could have fought all the guys he has fought for his title defense in 10 months if things was moving fast. Hence you end up with fighters exiting prime without even knowing by just sitting on the side lines between fights. The turnovers are getting longer and longer.



NFL players, Basketball, football players etc etc play week in week out and it is demanding sport but I do realize that fighting is more demanding because someone is trying to beat up your body but the whole thing of fighting 2 times a year is just nonsense I believe in 3 weeks max recovery then the fighter should be able to fight despite not being 100%.



The Entire career of a fighter could play out within 1 or 2 years of his prime and he doesn´t have to fight anymore again.



This is what eventually killed boxing and it will kill MMA. There is probably a good quality match-up like once a year nowadays hence why you see fans leaving the sport.



Fuk all the doctor mambo jambo fights should happened within weeks and max 1 month. A fighter should be able to stay in a camp for a period of 1 year and take on all comers in that window period