The MMA ruleset that the UFC uses is strongly biased towards wrestling and BJJ. Dana needs to change it. Here's why. (1000th post special)

Sick of the arbitrary rules.... sick of the wall 'n' stall..... sick of the lay 'n' pray..... sick of the bias within the Unified Rules of MMA.



Let me preface this thread by making it clear that I am not just another hater of 'rasslin and BJJ. I enjoy all fighting styles and I acknowledge the 'mixed' in mixed martial arts. I'm not even keen on stand 'n' bang fights, I think they're boring. However, that won't stop me from pointing out the bias 'n' bullshit within the Unified Rules of MMA. I think it's dumb, and the UFC needs to make some changes. Here's why.



Street fighting is the purest form of fighting. In street fights there are no silly arbitrary rules like 'you cannot stomp a grounded opponent'. Just three rules: No eye gouges, no biting and no nutshots. Plain 'n' simple. Perfecto.



It makes no sense.... Dana hates lay 'n' pray fighters, so why doesn't he change the ruleset that actively promotes this exact fighting style? No kneeing grounded opponents, no stomps, no soccer kicks... all of these silly arbitrary rules means strikers can't defend themselves. When I saw Connor knee McGregor Khabib on the floor, I was annoyed... not at Connor but at the bullshit rules... Connor just did what was natural. Why can you knee a standing opponent but not a grounded opponent? Smells like horse shit to me.



I'm calling for these 'grounded opponent' rules to be removed. The more restrictions in place, the less pure the fighting is. There will be so much more creativity and activity in fights if fighters were free to defend themselves.



If the UFC can't do anything about it then I have a suggestion in place... And it involves oil and speedos.



If fighters were all oiled up and dressed in tight speedos, it would be far more difficult for fighters to wall 'n' stall and lay 'n' pray. They will still be protected on the ground but they will no longer be as effective in holding their opponents down. I think this is a great compromise. Maybe even introduce chocolate spread that the opponent can 'consume' to introduce some creativity.