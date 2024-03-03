The MMA ruleset that the UFC uses is strongly biased towards wrestling and BJJ. Dana needs to change it. Here's why. (1000th post special)

I'm sick......................

Sick of the arbitrary rules.... sick of the wall 'n' stall..... sick of the lay 'n' pray..... sick of the bias within the Unified Rules of MMA.

Let me preface this thread by making it clear that I am not just another hater of 'rasslin and BJJ. I enjoy all fighting styles and I acknowledge the 'mixed' in mixed martial arts. I'm not even keen on stand 'n' bang fights, I think they're boring. However, that won't stop me from pointing out the bias 'n' bullshit within the Unified Rules of MMA. I think it's dumb, and the UFC needs to make some changes. Here's why.

Street fighting is the purest form of fighting. In street fights there are no silly arbitrary rules like 'you cannot stomp a grounded opponent'. Just three rules: No eye gouges, no biting and no nutshots. Plain 'n' simple. Perfecto.

It makes no sense.... Dana hates lay 'n' pray fighters, so why doesn't he change the ruleset that actively promotes this exact fighting style? No kneeing grounded opponents, no stomps, no soccer kicks... all of these silly arbitrary rules means strikers can't defend themselves. When I saw Connor knee McGregor Khabib on the floor, I was annoyed... not at Connor but at the bullshit rules... Connor just did what was natural. Why can you knee a standing opponent but not a grounded opponent? Smells like horse shit to me.

I'm calling for these 'grounded opponent' rules to be removed. The more restrictions in place, the less pure the fighting is. There will be so much more creativity and activity in fights if fighters were free to defend themselves.

If the UFC can't do anything about it then I have a suggestion in place... And it involves oil and speedos.

If fighters were all oiled up and dressed in tight speedos, it would be far more difficult for fighters to wall 'n' stall and lay 'n' pray. They will still be protected on the ground but they will no longer be as effective in holding their opponents down. I think this is a great compromise. Maybe even introduce chocolate spread that the opponent can 'consume' to introduce some creativity.
 
Lol good wrestlers will be even more dangerous with this rule. You realize they can knee you too right.

That being said, I do want the soccer kicks and knees to come back. I want the most brutal fighting sport ever.
 
Weird... with hedbutts and knees to the head from north/south, let alone strikes to the back of the head, neck and spine, wrestlers would absolutely dominate.
 
1000 should be your last imo if you think the rules wouldn't favor wrestling if you changed them to what you listed lol.
 
If Conor was allowed to fight back against Khabib that fight would have been very different.....
 
Well, at least it would stop that crap Sterling likes to pull.
It would benefit strikers, it would also benefit wrestlers, but more importantly, us viewers as well.
 
Maybe they should try timers like a shot clock in the NBA?
1. Takedown attempt, if no takedown is executed whether against the cage or not, once time is expired they stand them up again.
2. In guard, significant strikes must be landed or an advance in position must be made. However I think this shot clock should be longer than the takedown shot clock simply because it can take more work to advance from guard.
I'd love to see this tried somewhere.
Then again, the other argument is to not even have rounds timed just let them fight until someone wins. This will never happen in the UFC though because of commercials.
 
Hey TS you should genuinely consider deleting this thread. It is remarkable in its stupidity as several posters have already highlighted
 
And we're all sick of you shitty posts, but here we are.
You might even be right here but you credibility as a fan took a deep slide after your thread about not being able to be a fan of Volks after losing.

Fair weather fans are the worst, in any sport.
I don't even like Volk, but I recognize his talent as a fighter.

Max is my favorite fighter in the UFC but I didn't abandon him after he lost to Volk 3 times (I thought Max won the second fight tbf).
Cats like you that just cling on while the going is good, really don't know what its like to be a "fan" sir.
 
