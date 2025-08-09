  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

Economy The Miraculous Transformation of the San Francisco Bay Area

HomeCheese

HomeCheese

Silver Belt
@Silver
Joined
Jul 27, 2004
Messages
11,105
Reaction score
6,734



It really is amazing how far San Francisco has come in my lifetime. When I was a kid SF was definitely a second of third tear city economically. Chicago, LA, Boston, Dallas and Houston were all seen as more significant economically.

In a very short time the Bay Area has turned into a world driving economic center piece, a hub. The Bay Area economy alone is greater than all but a few US states. The area continues to be a hub of innovation. There are more billionaires living in the Bay Area than anywhere except Hong Kong and NYNY.

I am certain this raise was driven by the large number of outstanding universities in the state both public and private. The public university system in the state is the best in the world. system in the state

I’d also suggest that the area benefits from the diversity, it’s gotta be as or more diverse than any place in the US. I believe this helps spur innovation, it certainly isn’t holding the region back in any way.

So some states hope to improve their economy by cutting environmental restrictions, a well run state invests in education and their people.
 
Off the backs of tech. Is this really surprising when we have companies with trillion dollar market caps?
 
Its near the bottom of my list of cities that I would consider living in.
 
san-francisco-poop-map-v0-6mzrn0j9dbu81.jpg
 
My brother in law lives there. They get robbed frequently. They don't report it, it's just part of life.
 
San Fran is wild

I know people making 200k with masters degrees that need room mates

Its no surprise people are moving out of CA

Normal earning people cant llive there anymore
 
Rob Battisti said:
Off the backs of tech. Is this really surprising when we have companies with trillion dollar market caps?
Tech is the outcome of being about the closest you can be to tech partners across the ocean, having a ton of choices for high level schools, and weather people actually don't mind living in.
 
Satsui Ryu said:
Tech is the outcome of being about the closest you can be to tech partners across the ocean, having a ton of choices for high level schools, and weather people actually don't mind living in.
Yeah it wasn’t a bad thing that some of the biggest companies all set up shop there next to the universities as well
 
It'd be a great place to live if it had an authoritarian government that cracked down on crime and homelessness.
 
Rob Battisti said:
Yeah it wasn’t a bad thing that some of the biggest companies all set up shop there next to the universities as well
Being next to one of the largest ports of entry into the US with the Oakland Shipyard probably helped that as well. It's actually an interesting story how that particular facility shaped the area.
 
Rob Battisti said:
Off the backs of tech. Is this really surprising when we have companies with trillion dollar market caps?
Right? From almost nothing to trillion dollar companies. Liberal policies run wild. Certainly the Bay Area is most liberal part of the state.
 
F1980 said:
It'd be a great place to live if it had an authoritarian government that cracked down on crime and homelessness.
Homeless come from all over the country because they know the community has money and is soft.
 
HomeCheese said:
Right? From almost nothing to trillion dollar companies. Liberal policies run wild. Certainly the Bay Area is most liberal part of the state.
You think that liberal policies were what made tech companies successful?
 
Satsui Ryu said:
Being next to one of the largest ports of entry into the US with the Oakland Shipyard probably helped that as well. It's actually an interesting story how that particular facility shaped the area.
I used to work for the Port of Oakland, it's a good outfit as far as special authorities go.
 
Rob Battisti said:
You think that liberal policies were what made tech companies successful?
You said yourself good universities helped. California has the best university system in the world. How is this not a victory for liberal education policy?
 
