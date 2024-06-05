The Middleweight Division is the Kingdom of Striking GOATs

ChessJitsu
Adesanya, Sean Strickland, DPP, Robert Whittaker, Anderson Silva, Rich Franklin, even Paotan competed in it.
It just produces striking excellence.
The MW division introduced Sean Strickland's iCarly style.
Paotan is now considered the striking GOAT of MMA.
Anderson Silva was the gold standard of striking excellence for so long.
Also remember Vitor Belfort? Michael Bisping.
The MW division = The hands/kicks division!!!
