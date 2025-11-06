  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

The middleweight division as we speak - what fights would you have made?

Unheralded Truth

Unheralded Truth

Brown Belt
Platinum Member
Joined
May 14, 2017
Messages
4,572
Reaction score
9,809
C: Chimaev - not booked (rumored to fight Imavov, first half of 2026)
1. du Plessis - not booked
2. Imavov - not booked (rumored to fight Chimaev, first half of 2026)
3. Strickland - suspended until Dec 29
4. Hernandez - not booked
5. Allen - not booked
6. Adesanya - not booked
7. Borralho - not booked
8. de Ridder - injured
9. Whittaker - not booked
10 (tied). Page - not booked
10 (tied). Cannonier - not booked
12. Dolidze - not booked
13. Costa - not booked (rumored to eventually fight Shara Bullet, no dates)
14. Vettori - BOOKED to fight! Dec 6 against Brunno Ferreira
15. Pyfer - not booked

How the top 9 out of these have done against other fighters in the rankings:

Chimaev beat DDP & Whittaker.
DDP lost to Chimaev, beat Strickland twice and beat Adesanya & Whittaker.
Imavov lost to Strickland, beat Borralho, Adesanya, Allen, Cannonier & Dolidze.
Strickland lost to DDP twice and lost to Cannonier, beat Imavov, Allen, Adesanya & Costa.
Hernandez beat Allen twice and beat Dolidze.
Allen lost to Hernandez twice and lost to Imavov & Strickland, beat de Ridder & Vettori. [Also lost to Borralho in submission wrestling.]
Adesanya lost to DDP, Imavov & Strickland, beat Whittaker & Vettori twice and beat Cannonier & Costa.
Borralho lost to Imavov, beat Cannonier. [Also beat Allen in submission wrestling.]
De Ridder lost to Allen, beat Whittaker.

There you go. Let me hear your thoughts! 🙂
 
Last edited:
You're asking what fights I would make, assuming injuries and strict adherence to rankings can be ignored:

Imavov/Hazmat, but we know Hazmat ain't fighting until deep next year, so Fluffy Imavov for an interim. Winner gets TS.

RDR vs. DDP is the fight we need. I don't care what anyone says. I've been wanting to see these messy, awkward, unorthodox bozos get after it for a long time. No way it's not entertaining while it lasts.

Allen/ Cow just sounds fresh and intriguing to me. Plus, they fought in KC in a grappling match and Cow won. So there's a little backstory there.

We never got Strickland/Whittaker for some reason. I think it's high time.

Izzy/MVP is an age appropriate striker's delight.

That leaves the scraps; Georgia Chad Dolidze vs. Canon. They were booked back in 2023 but it got cancelled. Let em' see that through.
 
Chimaev - Imavov for MW title

DDP - Jiri for BMF

Izzy - Costa 2 because it would sell

Pyfer - Bo Nickal battles of redhead rednecks

Caio - Vettori
 
Dagestanaev said:
Chimaev - Imavov for MW title

DDP - Jiri for BMF

Izzy - Costa 2 because it would sell

Pyfer - Bo Nickal battles of redhead rednecks

Caio - Vettori
Click to expand...
I dont hate any of these but I dont quite understand Caio vs vettori.....

Vettori just lost to Allen.

Probably do Caio vs allen. More sensible.

Vettori should have to turn away an up and comer. Maybe vettori vs pyfer would be better. Give bo Chris curtis, or even Robocop vs koplyov loser
 
Some said Jiri would cut to MW to fight Khamzat. That's the fight that excites me. And I'm pretty sure Jiri dominates Khamzat.

I'd like to see a prime Izzy vs. Khamzat though now it's unrealistic as Izzy doesnt deserve a title shot.

TBH, I don't care for the rest.
 
C: Chimaev vs 2. Imavov. Just get it over with.
1. du Plessis vs 4. Hernandez. Good test for both.
3. Strickland vs 5. Allen. Don't gaf about Strickland or Allen so I can skip caring.
6. Adesanya vs 8. de Ridder. Good to see where both are at.
7. Borralho vs 13. Costa. Kick Costa down for good or prove Caio can shake the fall of fighting nerd luck lately.
9. Whittaker vs 12. Dolidze. Get Whittaker a W.
10 Page vs 15. Pyfer. Honestly rather see him vs Izzy/Strickland or someone ranked higher who will stand, but out of picks so Pyfer it is.
10 (tied). Cannonier vs Shara. Give Cannonier another striker to redeem himself.
14. Vettori - BOOKED to fight! Dec 6 against Brunno Ferreira
 
Unheralded Truth said:
C: Chimaev - not booked (rumored to fight Imavov, first half of 2026)
1. du Plessis - not booked
2. Imavov - not booked (rumored to fight Chimaev, first half of 2026)
3. Strickland - suspended until Dec 29
4. Hernandez - not booked
5. Allen - not booked
6. Adesanya - not booked
7. Borralho - not booked
8. de Ridder - injured
9. Whittaker - not booked
10 (tied). Page - not booked
10 (tied). Cannonier - not booked
12. Dolidze - not booked
13. Costa - not booked (rumored to eventually fight Shara Bullet, no dates)
14. Vettori - BOOKED to fight! Dec 6 against Brunno Ferreira
15. Pyfer - not booked

How the top 9 out of these have done against other fighters in the rankings:

Chimaev beat DDP & Whittaker.
DDP lost to Chimaev, beat Strickland twice and beat Adesanya & Whittaker.
Imavov lost to Strickland, beat Borralho, Adesanya, Allen, Cannonier & Dolidze.
Strickland lost to DDP twice and lost to Cannonier, beat Imavov, Allen, Adesanya & Costa.
Hernandez beat Allen twice and beat Dolidze.
Allen lost to Hernandez twice and lost to Imavov & Strickland, beat de Ridder & Vettori. [Also lost to Borralho in submission wrestling.]
Adesanya lost to DDP, Imavov & Strickland, beat Whittaker & Vettori twice and beat Cannonier & Costa.
Borralho lost to Imavov, beat Cannonier. [Also beat Allen in submission wrestling.]
De Ridder lost to Allen, beat Whittaker.

There you go. Let me here your thoughts! 🙂
Click to expand...
Khamzat vs Imavov
Fluffy vs DDP
Strickland vs Whittaker
Caio vs Izzy
Allen vs MVP
Costa vs Shara Bullet
Pyfer vs Robocop if successful in his upcoming fight.

RDR supposedly not doing well with his health. So leave him sidelined for now. Also, Jiri might be coming to 185. Everything else idgaf bout.
 
Whittaker vs Dolidze :eek:
I smell another Apex main event
536817.jpg
I can hear John Gooden in my brain... o_O
 
RockyLockridge said:
I dont hate any of these but I dont quite understand Caio vs vettori.....

Vettori just lost to Allen.

Probably do Caio vs allen. More sensible.

Vettori should have to turn away an up and comer. Maybe vettori vs pyfer would be better. Give bo Chris curtis, or even Robocop vs koplyov loser
Click to expand...
You are right
 
Pequeño Corey said:
Izzy/MVP is an age appropriate striker's delight.
Click to expand...
That one makes me intrigued for sure. Good fight.

Tweak896 said:
1. du Plessis vs 4. Hernandez. Good test for both.
3. Strickland vs 5. Allen. Don't gaf about Strickland or Allen so I can skip caring.
7. Borralho vs 13. Costa. Kick Costa down for good or prove Caio can shake the fall of fighting nerd luck lately.
Click to expand...
Some great picks. Caio and Costa would be closer than what people may think. I like the idea.

KO Shotz said:
Fluffy vs DDP
Caio vs Izzy
Allen vs MVP
Click to expand...
I wonder how Caio vs Izzy would look like. Caio going for TD's? It's an interesting one.
Haha, I would love to see Allen try to outshine MVP where he's best... 🤣 If he'd focus on his own strengths it's a cool clash of styles.
 
Unheralded Truth said:
That one makes me intrigued for sure. Good fight.


Some great picks. Caio and Costa would be closer than what people may think. I like the idea.


I wonder how Caio vs Izzy would look like. Caio going for TD's? It's an interesting one.
Haha, I would love to see Allen try to outshine MVP where he's best... 🤣 If he'd focus on his own strengths it's a cool clash of styles.
Click to expand...
Caio & Izzy kinda stuck in limbo right now so I thought "meh, let them duke it out to keep ones relevancy even tho Izzy is getting dangerously close to none".

Allen vs MVP is like why tf not? Yes RDR was in the mix for a title fight, but Allen is nowhere near a title shot even with a win over a guy who was close to one. MVP is on the rise in the division, let them battle it out to pad their ranking in a loaded division to help with any case of one being a potential contender down the road?

Dricus won't be in any title shot convo after his performance against Khamzat, but still is highly respected as it looks that anyone right now gets manhandled by Khamzat. so anyone getting pass DDP would be eligible as a legit contender for a title fight, so Hernandez vs Dricus makes more sense to me than Fluffy vs Strickland.

Strickland & Whittaker in the same boat as Izzy & Caio. Both guys in limbo but need to stay busy while other pieces get sorted out.
 
Last edited:
Chimaev vs prime Lesnar!

Also, I would make DDP vs prime Lesnar.

And Costa vs prime Lesnar!

Before the last one, I would sequester Costa in a shaolin monastery for 6 months before the fight, then bet the farm on Costa.
.
.
..
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
ufc does not let me book fights because my ideas are stupid.
Funny and fun, but stupid.

I hope this wasn't supposed to be a serious thread.
 
Chimaev vs Imavov
Allen vs DDP
Fluffy vs Strickland
 
Unheralded Truth said:
C: Chimaev - not booked (rumored to fight Imavov, first half of 2026)
1. du Plessis - not booked
2. Imavov - not booked (rumored to fight Chimaev, first half of 2026)
3. Strickland - suspended until Dec 29
4. Hernandez - not booked
5. Allen - not booked
6. Adesanya - not booked
7. Borralho - not booked
8. de Ridder - injured
9. Whittaker - not booked
10 (tied). Page - not booked
10 (tied). Cannonier - not booked
12. Dolidze - not booked
13. Costa - not booked (rumored to eventually fight Shara Bullet, no dates)
14. Vettori - BOOKED to fight! Dec 6 against Brunno Ferreira
15. Pyfer - not booked

How the top 9 out of these have done against other fighters in the rankings:

Chimaev beat DDP & Whittaker.
DDP lost to Chimaev, beat Strickland twice and beat Adesanya & Whittaker.
Imavov lost to Strickland, beat Borralho, Adesanya, Allen, Cannonier & Dolidze.
Strickland lost to DDP twice and lost to Cannonier, beat Imavov, Allen, Adesanya & Costa.
Hernandez beat Allen twice and beat Dolidze.
Allen lost to Hernandez twice and lost to Imavov & Strickland, beat de Ridder & Vettori. [Also lost to Borralho in submission wrestling.]
Adesanya lost to DDP, Imavov & Strickland, beat Whittaker & Vettori twice and beat Cannonier & Costa.
Borralho lost to Imavov, beat Cannonier. [Also beat Allen in submission wrestling.]
De Ridder lost to Allen, beat Whittaker.

There you go. Let me hear your thoughts! 🙂
Click to expand...
Chimaev VS Imamov
1. DDP Vs Allen
2. Imavov VS Chimeav
3. Strickland VS Hernandez (rumored)
4. Hernandez VS Strickland (rumored)
5. Allen VS DDP
6. Adesanya VS Pyfer
7. Borralho VS MVP (scheduled allegedly)
8. RDR VS Costa
9. Whittaker VS Dolidze
10 MVP VS Borralho (scheduled allegedly()
10 Cannonier VS Gastelum
12. Dolidze VS Whitaker
13. Costa VS RDR
14. Vettori VS winner of NIckal and Vieira
15. Pyfer VS Adesanya
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

JoeRowe
If Khamzat Is Serious About Fighting At UFC 321
2 3 4
Replies
68
Views
2K
Dark C3PO
Dark C3PO
GibsterMMA
Matches to make after Du Plessis vs Chimaev
2
Replies
20
Views
811
GibsterMMA
GibsterMMA

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,282,268
Messages
58,428,589
Members
176,036
Latest member
Mad dog

Share this page

Back
Top