The middleweight division as we speak - what fights would you have made?

Unheralded Truth said:





Some great picks. Caio and Costa would be closer than what people may think. I like the idea.





I wonder how Caio vs Izzy would look like. Caio going for TD's? It's an interesting one.

Caio & Izzy kinda stuck in limbo right now so I thought "meh, let them duke it out to keep ones relevancy even tho Izzy is getting dangerously close to none".Allen vs MVP is like why tf not? Yes RDR was in the mix for a title fight, but Allen is nowhere near a title shot even with a win over a guy who was close to one. MVP is on the rise in the division, let them battle it out to pad their ranking in a loaded division to help with any case of one being a potential contender down the road?Dricus won't be in any title shot convo after his performance against Khamzat, but still is highly respected as it looks that anyone right now gets manhandled by Khamzat. so anyone getting pass DDP would be eligible as a legit contender for a title fight, so Hernandez vs Dricus makes more sense to me than Fluffy vs Strickland.Strickland & Whittaker in the same boat as Izzy & Caio. Both guys in limbo but need to stay busy while other pieces get sorted out.