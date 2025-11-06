The middleweight division as we speak - what fights would you have made?

Unheralded Truth








C: Chimaev - not booked (rumored to fight Imavov, first half of 2026)
1. du Plessis - not booked
2. Imavov - not booked (rumored to fight Chimaev, first half of 2026)
3. Strickland - suspended until Dec 29
4. Hernandez - not booked
5. Allen - not booked
6. Adesanya - not booked
7. Borralho - not booked
8. de Ridder - injured
9. Whittaker - not booked
10 (tied). Page - not booked
10 (tied). Cannonier - not booked
12. Dolidze - not booked
13. Costa - not booked (rumored to eventually fight Shara Bullet, no dates)
14. Vettori - BOOKED to fight! Dec 6 against Brunno Ferreira
15. Pyfer - not booked
How the top 9 out of these have done against other fighters in the rankings:
Chimaev beat DDP & Whittaker.
DDP lost to Chimaev, beat Strickland twice and beat Adesanya & Whittaker.
Imavov lost to Strickland, beat Borralho, Adesanya, Allen, Cannonier & Dolidze.
Strickland lost to DDP twice and lost to Cannonier, beat Imavov, Allen, Adesanya & Costa.
Hernandez beat Allen twice and beat Dolidze.
Allen lost to Hernandez twice and lost to Imavov & Strickland, beat de Ridder & Vettori. [Also lost to Borralho in submission wrestling.]
Adesanya lost to DDP, Imavov & Strickland, beat Whittaker & Vettori twice and beat Cannonier & Costa.
Borralho lost to Imavov, beat Cannonier. [Also beat Allen in submission wrestling.]
De Ridder lost to Allen, beat Whittaker.
There you go. Let me hear your thoughts!
Last edited: