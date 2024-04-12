Spoiler: BONUS

Soo what's the message here exactly?The Kid is admired by a beautiful up and coming artist. He helps her get noticed.She asks what she needs to do to take things a step further, the Kid tells her she needs to purify herself in the waters of Lake MinetonkaShe complies!He ends up ditching her in a super vulnerable moment for her, but then allows her to get her things and they leave together.At some point, while the Kid is on stage, he once again embarasses her by playing Darling Nikki while she's in the audience (I KNOW RIGHT?)While the Kid is off emotionally abusing this poor woman and telling the rest of The Revolution they have no say in what music gets played, the Kid is ALSO holding a deep resentment for his father for being abusive to his wife (the Kid's mom).He's so protective of mom, he takes one for the team! (what a son)In the end, the Kid, in a moment where he loses control, hits Apollonia.At some point he goes home, to find his father wracked in guilt playing some mediocre music. The father tells him that the Kid's talent comes form him, albeit diluted because dad never writes his music down (he doesn't have to)The Kid leaves, dad kills himself.Once the Kid decides he's going to try to work things out with dad, he finds him dead at home, and all of the music dad wrote down. (?)The Kid, in a moment of clarity, realizes The Revolution can write good music after all, so he ends the film by appropriating the song and everyone lives happily ever after.So if I understand this film correctly, it actually is ok to hit women and take credit for your bandmates' music. As long as you crush it on stage.