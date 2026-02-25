The Meaning of O'Malley's Ears

On an unrelated note, this guy is so polished, hipster, metrosexual pink driven but he can't even eat properly at an interview ? Damn
 
I think it was his last fight where he got taken down and after only a few seconds he was already motioning to the ref too be stood up again.

I was like, you motherfucker...

It reminded me of the NBA how everyone cries foul every time they miss a shot
 
Cauliflower ears don't actually mean anything with regards to how well you or how much you grapple.

My ear blew up my second week as a white belt, I drained it so it didn't turn into cauli.

Some people aren't susceptible to them or are just smart enough to get them drained.
 
Polished and hipster? This dude is WAY more Tekashi 69 than polished hipster.

We're really shocked the MMA fighter with face tats doesn't have proper table etiquette?
 
Some guys want cauliflower ear so they do it to themselves and don't treat it
 
Yeah, which is retarded. 90% of people in the regular world don't even know what cauliflower ear actually is.

People at your office job will just think you have deformed ears, not that you're a badass.
 
Get To Da Choppa said:
You know, he could just train wrestling, get better at it, and drain his ears or wear prices. Plenty of top fighters who grapple don't have cauliflower ears

To be honest, Anderson Silva is a freak with how little damage he shows anyway. You rarely saw him bruised or cut even if he took some heavy shots. Some thick leather on him.

But yeah.
 
