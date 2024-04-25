The Max Holloway Effect Already Taking Place in Korea After UFC 300.

Arm Barbarian said:
Max bet big on himself from a marketing standpoint with this fight. It was a pretty big risk to reward match up.

Him finishing like that shot his popularity through the roof, into being a big draw in future fights.
If he can find a win against Topuria. Him vs volk 4 could be a big seller where a lot of people were loving volk at the end of his reign. Seems to be what Max is aiming for.
 
max-holloway-justin-gaethje.gif


flair-hogan.gif
 
Dorkman said:
If he can find a win against Topuria. Him vs volk 4 could be a big seller where a lot of people were loving volk at the end of his reign. Seems to be what Max is aiming for.
Yeah tbf a 4th Volk fight is actually interesting now Alex has lost a few times, and Max seems to be stronger than ever.
 
Substance Abuse said:


And Holloway is a fan of it:

View attachment 1041316
haha, nice lil clip! Max is the man, as is KZ! Good to see him smiling so much.

Side note.. Loved the look / 'feel' of that cage footage, kind of a clean, minimal look in neutral tones (white padding and grey 'textured' floor) without all of the adverts.
 
Arm Barbarian said:
No one deserves it more. He’s put in the work and is can’t miss.
 
The risk was way more on Justin's side. If he had won, he could've been viewed as a weight bully
 
Keep in mind, Max is better at basketball than Jon Jones.

 
Haha. 😂 Action Fighters just dying to point to the ground after the opening bell. Love it.
 
lol those poor asian blokes looked beat the fuck up already and was like "I'm just trying to make it to the bell over here"
 
TimeToTrain said:
Max is booked for a while. Topuria, Dustin 3, Volk 4, Islam
I think it will be Topuria first, and I can't think of a more worthy opponent for what could be McGregor's final octagon appearance (assuming the Chandler fight actually happens). A rematch between Max and Conor at 155lbs would be awesome. Max gets paid well and Conor walks off into the sunset.
 
