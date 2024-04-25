The Max Holloway Effect Already Taking Place in Korea After UFC 300.

Substance Abuse
The Best is Blessed Belt
Staff member
Senior Moderator
- Joined
- Aug 11, 2008
- Messages
- 153,826
- Reaction score
- 185,346
If he can find a win against Topuria. Him vs volk 4 could be a big seller where a lot of people were loving volk at the end of his reign. Seems to be what Max is aiming for.Max bet big on himself from a marketing standpoint with this fight. It was a pretty big risk to reward match up.
Him finishing like that shot his popularity through the roof, into being a big draw in future fights.
If he can find a win against Topuria. Him vs volk 4 could be a big seller where a lot of people were loving volk at the end of his reign. Seems to be what Max is aiming for.
And Holloway is a fan of it:
View attachment 1041316
And Holloway is a fan of it:
View attachment 1041316
No one deserves it more. He’s put in the work and is can’t miss.Max bet big on himself from a marketing standpoint with this fight. It was a pretty big risk to reward match up.
Him finishing like that shot his popularity through the roof, into being a big draw in future fights.
The Korean Zombie has done it as well with similar result (didn't work out for him though)
Timestamped
Max bet big on himself from a marketing standpoint with this fight. It was a pretty big risk to reward match up.
Him finishing like that shot his popularity through the roof, into being a big draw in future fights.
I think it will be Topuria first, and I can't think of a more worthy opponent for what could be McGregor's final octagon appearance (assuming the Chandler fight actually happens). A rematch between Max and Conor at 155lbs would be awesome. Max gets paid well and Conor walks off into the sunset.Max is booked for a while. Topuria, Dustin 3, Volk 4, Islam