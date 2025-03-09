  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

The match wasn't boring

But if it was boring, it was Pereira's fault. He never seized the momentum at any point. He was just waiting and hoping for something big. He had a very passive gameplan, as if he had religious faith that his opponent would present his chin on a silver platter like so many others.

Ankalaev is a consummate professional, super disciplined, great corner, flawless gameplan. You can't fuck with discipline like that. The Dagestanis in MMA are like the old soviet grand masters that dominated chess for decades.
 
it was absolutely boring and yes, it was pereira's fault. looked like prime kalib starnes in there.
 
I agree. Ankalaev pressured him and knocked him down while Perreira fended off the takedowns really well and even threw Ank to the ground. It was a high display of skill from beginning to end. I think Alex just chose the wrong gameplan.
 
It wasn't boring but it sure as hell wasn't exciting. Ank has boring fights he wins but they are definitely boring. Even the rakic fight was boring and Jan. The only thing about the Jan fight that was cool is when his leg was fucked. He is a good fighter but he is pretty boring as a fighter and a dude
 
Solid performance by Ankalaev. Alex should have done more though in my opinion

Styles make fights
 
