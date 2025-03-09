The match wasn't boring

kuroro
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2020
- Messages
- 3,441
- Reaction score
- 4,185
But if it was boring, it was Pereira's fault. He never seized the momentum at any point. He was just waiting and hoping for something big. He had a very passive gameplan, as if he had religious faith that his opponent would present his chin on a silver platter like so many others.
Ankalaev is a consummate professional, super disciplined, great corner, flawless gameplan. You can't fuck with discipline like that. The Dagestanis in MMA are like the old soviet grand masters that dominated chess for decades.
Ankalaev is a consummate professional, super disciplined, great corner, flawless gameplan. You can't fuck with discipline like that. The Dagestanis in MMA are like the old soviet grand masters that dominated chess for decades.