The Master (2012 film)

The movie featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Seymour Hoffman...



For those who understood the movie (or better saying, think they got the message of it), what do you think it was about?



Ive watched it twice and I found it brilliant in regards to the performance of the two main actors... Specially that "therapy session" between the Joaquin Phoenix and Seymour Hoffman characters. Damn, it feels like Joaquin wasn't even acting.



I initially didn't think the whole "alternate therapy/psychiatric" project created by the Lancaster Dodd (Hoffman) was made with bad intentions, or an attempt to be a cult, though my brother said it clearly was. It's also nice because there is a clear shift in the way the movie was directed. Initially, it is more straightforward, intense... While from half onwards, it felt more abstract, metaphorical, blurred. Which is interesting btw.



I had read online some ppl saying "a smarter and more subtle fight club movie", like, suggesting Lancaster Dodd (Hoffman) and Freddie Quell (Phoenix) were the same person.