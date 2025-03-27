The Master (2012 film)

The movie featuring Joaquin Phoenix and Seymour Hoffman...

For those who understood the movie (or better saying, think they got the message of it), what do you think it was about?

Ive watched it twice and I found it brilliant in regards to the performance of the two main actors... Specially that "therapy session" between the Joaquin Phoenix and Seymour Hoffman characters. Damn, it feels like Joaquin wasn't even acting.

I initially didn't think the whole "alternate therapy/psychiatric" project created by the Lancaster Dodd (Hoffman) was made with bad intentions, or an attempt to be a cult, though my brother said it clearly was. It's also nice because there is a clear shift in the way the movie was directed. Initially, it is more straightforward, intense... While from half onwards, it felt more abstract, metaphorical, blurred. Which is interesting btw.

I had read online some ppl saying "a smarter and more subtle fight club movie", like, suggesting Lancaster Dodd (Hoffman) and Freddie Quell (Phoenix) were the same person.
 
I initially didn't think the whole "alternate therapy/psychiatric" project created by the Lancaster Dodd (Hoffman) was made with bad intentions, or an attempt to be a cult, though my brother said it clearly was. It's also nice because there is a clear shift in the way the movie was directed. Initially, it is more straightforward, intense... While from half onwards, it felt more abstract, metaphorical, blurred. Which is interesting btw.
You don't I spose see any very clear admission that Dodd started the movement in a cynical fashion as L Ron Hubbard is sposed to have but equally we don't see he was always a true believer in "the cause". Really I think what were sposed to take away from the character is that he's convinced himself he's genuine even when we see him behaving in a fashion which seems self interested, something which seems to be a common in a lot of cult leaders.

I think Hoffman's performance as well really sells you how such peoples keep their followers, Freddie see's more than enough to think Dodd is a fraud but the strength of Dodds personality is strong enough to keep him following.

A great shame this hasnt come out on UHD disk yet, shot on 70mm film and it looks amazing.
 
It's very obviously about the early days of Scientology, and what it looks like when people relinquish control of their lives to a cult leader.
 
Like a lot of PTA’s work I appreciated the craft involved, but didn’t particularly enjoy the film.
 
