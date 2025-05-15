The man who lived in the walls. The unsettling case of Daniel LaPlante - (This would make for a great horror movie)

In 1986, a teenage girl living in Massachusetts started noticing strange things around her home. Items were being moved. Food was half eaten. At night she heard whispers. She began to wonder if she was going crazy.But she was not. A boy named Daniel LaPlante, who had briefly dated her, was secretly living inside the crawlspaces of her house.One day her father opened a cupboard and found a hole behind it. Inside was Daniel, dressed in the girl’s late mother’s clothes and smiling.Police later found a network of tunnels hidden inside the walls. He had been moving through the house unseen, spying on them, and even leaving messages like I am still here written on the walls.It sounds like an urban legend, but it is completely real. The most terrifying part is knowing they were sleeping just inches away from him the entire time without ever realizing it.He also went on to serve multiple life sentences for murderthis whole situation.