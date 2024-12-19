The Man to beat Siva for the title did not exist until after his 4th successful defence

Cowboy Kurt Angle

Anderson Silva would successfully defend his belt successfully via KO against James Irvin in 2008. A year later Chris Weidman would make his professional MMA debut

Anderson Silva would make it to 8 title defences before Chris Weidman would join the UFC

Just puts things into prospective of how long and how dominate Silva’s title run was
 
If only Andy's dad had said "He's still the mailman's boy". :(
joy2day said:
These whining whippersnappers have no idea what it was like in 2008. We walked 4 miles, uphill, barefoot in the snow to watch MMA in those days- and we were HAPPY about.
Forrest vs Rampage. Randy vs Brock...

the good old days
 
