The Man to beat Silva for the title did not exist until after his 4th successful defence

Anderson Silva would successfully defend his belt successfully via KO against James Irvin in 2008. A year later Chris Weidman would make his professional MMA debut

Anderson Silva would make it to 8 title defences before Chris Weidman would join the UFC

Just puts things into prospective of how long and how dominate Silva’s title run was
 
Clark Rogers said:
I was just sitting here thinking that... it was one of Anderson's trips up a weight class iirc.
It was his first trip up to LHW, and it was specifically so that the UFC could counter-program the Affliction card.

A little annoyed OP got this wrong, I don’t think anyone who watched seriously during that time period would mistake that for a title defense.
 
