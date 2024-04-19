The Mamas & The Papas |California Dreamin'| - (Rate the Song)





All the leaves are brown and the sky is gray

I've been for a walk on a winter's day

I'd be safe and warm if I was in L.A.

California dreamin' on such a winter's day



Stopped in to a church I passed along the way

Well I got down on my knees and I pretend to pray

You know the preacher lights the coals

He knows I'm gonna stay

California dreamin' on such a winter's day



All the leaves are brown and the sky is gray

I've been for a walk on a winter's day

If I didn't tell her I could leave today

California dreamin' on such a winter's day

California dreamin' on such a winter's day

California dreamin' on such a winter's day