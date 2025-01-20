  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

The majority of Merab's 7 Takedowns were BS

It really shouldnt be considered a takedown unless you are able to hold some sort of control on the ground of your oponent, the majority of the ""taakedowns" were instant popups. Not arguing that Umar won. Just a bit ridiculous to have 7 takedowns with like 5 seconds total control time. Theres no way that defending 10 takedowns in a round should be erased just because you were on athe ground for one split moment in time
 
Bro he totally lifted his hand after, fucking CLOWNED Umar, what a chad, that's better than top control or sub attempts or any damage whatsoever!
 
Merab's grappling is not very good at all. He can't even hold weak grapplers on the ground for more than 30 seconds. However, his ability to knock you to the ground and exhaust you is God Tier. He uses his strengths and wins fights.
 
Defending takedowns does not score points
 
Merab won the fight. No reason to be salty. They will have their rematch and Merab might age out by then.
 
Attempting to take down your opponent (and succeeding) is offense.

We do not score defense.
 
