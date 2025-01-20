The majority of Merab's 7 Takedowns were BS

It really shouldnt be considered a takedown unless you are able to hold some sort of control on the ground of your oponent, the majority of the ""taakedowns" were instant popups. Not arguing that Umar won. Just a bit ridiculous to have 7 takedowns with like 5 seconds total control time. Theres no way that defending 10 takedowns in a round should be erased just because you were on athe ground for one split moment in time