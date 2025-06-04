The Majority of Dricus´ opponents made the same mistake - They all rocked him except few but didn´t know about the ´´Drunk fighter mode´´

Majority of his opponents have rocked him badly and some of them even did it few times except Strickland who failed to rock him in both fights because he doesn´t hit that hard but Dricus actully becomes dangerous when he is rocked and enters another state of mind alltogether called ´´The drunk fighter mode´´ This is where he scores most of his finishes because most fighters assume he is rocked and hurt they go for the kill and then he goes into ´´the drunk fighter mode´´ where he throws some wild haymakers, wobbly walking back then immediately changes to walking forward while throwing some awkward wild haymakers that mostly land because the opponent is hunting him down and want to finish him off which throws him off guard.



Whittaker was finished after he rocked Dricus thinking for himself dayum I should go for the kill then he got surprised by how powerful Dricus is in ´´The drunk fighter mode´´ The same happened to Izzy, Darren Till and Derek Brunson.



But a technically clean fighter like Chimaev can finish Dricus when he is in that ´´Drunken fighter mode´´



The goal is if you hit Dricus with something big and he gets wobbly don´t go after him with punches but rather take him down and choke him out do not go after him with swarm of punches unless he is on the ground and he has been finished like that before but if he is standing and you have rocked him do never go after him because he is the most dangerous in that state but be technical take him down and choke him out and all these opponents could have executed that much easier instead of entering the fire with him.



If you crack him with a right hand and he falls then you can swarm him with punches but if you crack him with a right hand and he gets rocked badly and becomes wobbly without falling to the ground do not pursue him with swarm of punches take his ass down and choke him out.



I don´t know how Strickland failed to rock him but it is extremely easy to rock Dricus sometimes you can do it even with a very hard jap but that is when he becomes better and goes into ´´drunk fighter mode´´ that is when he becomes wild and awkward.



I think if you approach the fight extremely technical he can be taken out of there quite easily