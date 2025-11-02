Opinion The madness of Nancy Mace

I know one bloke here cries anytime he sees Daily Beast so just scroll down to the report. It's one to scream at TSA people in the first place without them not actually being paid at the moment and her "do you know who I am" ing.
www.thedailybeast.com

Nancy Mace Loses It on Unpaid TSA Agents in F-Word Rant

The wannabe governor reportedly unleashed an expletive-laden tirade on airport workers.
Embarrassing
 
